Madeleine McCann Suspect Freed From German Prison

The prime suspect in the high-profile case of Madeleine McCann’s disappearance has been released from prison in Germany, where he has been serving a sentence for an unrelated offence.

Christian Brückner was driven out in a black Audi by his lawyer with a police escort shortly after 09:00 local time (07:00 GMT). Brückner wasn’t visible in the car but police confirmed he left Sehnde prison.

He had been convicted of raping a 72-year-old American woman in Portugal in 2005, and will be fitted with an ankle tag after his release from the prison near the northern city of Hanover, reports the BBC.

The German national, 48, has never been charged with any crime in relation to the McCann case. He denies any involvement.