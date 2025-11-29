Madein Congratulates Iperu Sons, Daughters On Akesan Day Celebration

The former First Female Accountant-General of the Federation, Dr Sakirat Madein has congratulated the Iperu Akesan sons and daughters on the celebration of Iperu Akesan Day 2025.

Madein, in a Statement she personally signed, said Akesan Day remains a proud confirmation of our shared heritage, unity of purpose, and collective commitment to the continued growth and development of our dear community.

This celebration serves not only as a cultural renaissance but also as a reminder of the enduring values of hard work, integrity, and community spirit for which the sons and daughters of Iperu are renowned.

According to her, “It is with profound joy and immense gratitude to Almighty God that I express my warm felicitations to the good people of Iperu-Akesanland on the auspicious occasion of the 39th Akesan Day Celebration.

The statement read as, “As an illustrious indigene and proud daughter of Iperu-Akesanland, I feel deeply honoured to identify with this noble celebration.

‘I remain eternally grateful to God and to the Federal Government of Nigeria for the opportunity to serve the nation in various capacities, culminating in my appointment as the first female Accountant-General of the Federation, a milestone that I dedicate to all women and particularly to the industrious people of Iperu-Akesanland.

“In the course of my service to our nation, I have been privileged to facilitate employment of numerous young people from Iperu and attract some federal projects to our community, aimed at improving the quality of life of our people and enhancing local development. These include the Iperu

“Irrigation and Dam Project, the Mini Stadium and Sports Arena, the Vocational Skills Acquisition Centre, Solar-powered Street Lights, and the Empowerment Programme for Women and Youths with equipment, tools and funds.

“Other Projects facilitated but are yet to be delivered include: Flood and Erosion Control, Sports Pavilion for Christ Apostolic Grammar School, Garri Processing Centre, Digital Training for the Youths, Solar-Powered Street Lights to cover areas yet to be served and Solar-Powered Boreholes.”

She added that, in furtherance of my personal commitment to community development, the Olowo Oloye Foundation also established the Olowo Oloye ICT Centre, commissioned yesterday, designed to equip our youths with essential digital skills for modern innovation and productivity.

Beyond infrastructure, my passion for education, healthcare, youth development, and sustainable livelihood for women, the aged, and widows continues to drive the activities of the Olowo Oloye Foundation for Empowerment and Education, through which we have consistently implemented scholarship schemes, medical outreaches, and economic empowerment programmes across the community.

“As we mark this remarkable 39th edition of Akesan Day, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the Iperu Regency Council, our Royal Fathers, Iperu Akesan Development Association, the Akesan Day Planning Committee, and indeed all sons and daughters of Iperu Akesanland, both at home and in the diaspora, for their steadfast commitment to the peace and progress of our homeland.”

She, however, extended her special courtesies also to the governor of Ogun State, Prince Dapo Abiodun and our respected father and patriarch, the Balogun and Babaoba of Iperu Akesanland, Sir Kesington Adebutu.

May the Almighty God continue to bless Iperu-Akesanland with enduring peace, unity, and prosperity. May each celebration usher in new milestones of development.