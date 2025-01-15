Madein: Celebrating A Track Record Of Excellence In Public Service

Share

When Dr Mrs Oluwatoyin Madein FCCA, Ph.D. was appointed as the Accountant-General of the Federation on May 18th, 2023, she drew upon her wealth of experience and hindsight to drive institutional reforms in Nigeria. With unwavering determination and equanimity, she set out to revolutionize the country’s financial system, bringing sanity and transparency to the forefront.

With an illustrious career spanning over 32 years, Dr Madein has evolved into a trailblazing figure in the national and international financial sector. Her exceptional qualities, coupled with her refined intellectual prowess, have earned her recognition as a leading expert in her field.

As the Chief Accounting Officer of the Federation, Dr. Madein’s primary focus was on establishing a robust accounting system across all departments of the nation’s treasury. Her exemplary supervision of public revenue receipts and federal government expenditures garnered the respect and confidence of both the workforce and the presidency.

Dr. Oluwatoyin Madein’s rise to the top of her profession attests to her exceptional worth, value, and personality. Her historic appointment as the Accountant General of the Federation is the culmination of her years of selflessness, resilience, and incorruptibility. As an indispensable accountant, financial manager, internal auditor, and former Director of Finance and Accounts, her selection from 19 shortlisted candidates is a clear indication of her excellence.

This achievement not only showcases her intellectual prowess, experience, and astuteness but also marks a significant milestone as the first female professional Accountant General of the Federation. She succeeds a long line of male occupiers of this position, including Chukwuyere Anamekwe and Sylva Okolieaboh.

Dr. Madein’s impressive educational background laid the foundation for her success. She obtained her Higher National Diploma in Accountancy from Ogun State Polytechnic in 1988 and later earned a Postgraduate Diploma and Master’s in Business Administration from Ogun State University. In recognition of her contributions to the accountancy profession, she was awarded a Doctor of Business Administration (Honoris Causa) by Commonwealth University in 2019.

A core professional Accountant and Fellow of the Association of Chartered and Certified Accountants (ACCA), UK, Maidein holds membership in various scholarly and professional bodies, including the Member of the Association of National Accountants of Nigeria and the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN). Her quest for intellectual capacity development drove her to acquire a Doctoral Degree in Management Finance in 2020 from the prestigious Walden University, in Minnesota, United States.

For over 30 years, Madien gave her life to the service of the fatherland beginning as a middle-level officer from the Raw Materials Research and Development Council (RMRDC) and later as a pioneering staff for both the Family Economic Advancement Programme (FEAP) and National Poverty Alleviation Programme (NAPEP).

Her career in the Civil Service also took her through various Ministries such as the Ministry of Police Affairs, Commerce and Industry, Works and Housing and the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, Abuja. A quintessential and broadminded goal-getter, she first explored the dynamics of the private sector as she worked as an Executive Officer (Accounts) in Ogun State Property and Investment Corporation (OPIC), Abeokuta bringing in her home-thought discipline, ruggedness and godliness.

One of Dr Madein’s track record of achievements worthy of celebration includes the establishment of the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation (OAGF) Library. The multi-dimensional and internationally acclaimed state-of-the-art library is charged with the responsibility of providing relevant information resources to support OAGF activities towards the achievements of its mandate.

Accordingly, from its inception, the Library provides print, non-print and e-resources for consultation, research, planning, and recreation; and for effective and efficient public service delivery, with specific schedules for collecting developments and the organization of the Library resources. The library also renders E-Library services and reference/readers services as well as documentation services, reprographic services, and online services. Other services rendered by the library include; indexing of materials/ publications, and bibliographic compilation

To ensure the effective and efficient implementation of the Public Financial Management Reform Initiatives of the Federal Government, Madien took requisite steps aimed at permanently resolving the observable and avoidable lapses associated with potential threats to the efficient and continuous implementation of the Financial Management Reform Initiatives.

To achieve higher and long-lasting efficiency in financial probity, accounting and transparency, she deliberately decided to build on the gains of the President Buhari administration in the implementation of the Financial Management Reform Initiatives, particularly the Treasury Single Account (TSA), Integrated Personnel Payroll Information System (IPPIS), International Public Sector Accounting Standard (IPSAS), Government Integrated Financial Management Information System (GIFMIS), and Assets Tracking Management Project (ATMP).

This has led to an upward growth in the trajectory of the revenue of the Federal Government, thereby adding billions of naira and cutting down on the incidence of ghost workers syndrome since the implementation of the Integrated Personnel Payroll Information System (IPPIS).

Her dynamic and resourceful leadership also led to the adoption of the International Public Sector Accounting Standard (IPSAS), which has enhanced the nation’s transition from Cash-Based Reporting to Accrual-Based Reporting, while the implementation of the Government Integrated Financial Management Information System (GIFMIS) has also led to the centralization of government’s budgeting and expenditure.

A result-oriented and focused leader, Dr Madein undertook an in-depth review of the financial reforms aimed at injecting new ideas and strategies into the series of reform projects, thereby sustaining the gains so far recorded. One area that has led to a radical, rapid transformation and improvement in the operations of the IPPIS payment platform was her deliberate engagement and consistent brainstorming and dialogue with IPPIS Service providers, providing robust engagement opportunities, discussions, and actionable plans.

Another track record for celebration is her determination to give legal bite to the Public Finance Management (PFM) Reform initiatives and the operations of the Treasury of the Federation as it reflects the Renewed Hope Mandate of the Tinubu Administration. The imperative of a new and more effective Law is more relevant because presently the principal legislation in operation has become obsolete and inadequate to support the Public Finance Management (PFM) Reforms envisaged by the Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration.

The accent to the law of the Public Finance Management Bill will certainly repeal the Finance Control and Management Act 1958 as well as enhance the legal framework for the operations of the Treasury, institutionalize the Public Finance Management (PFM) Reforms, and regulate the management of public funds.

In a conscious move to consolidate the gains of transparency, accountability and judicious public-oriented, which remains her abounding legacy, and in compliance with the Freedom of Information Act, Dr Madein conscientiously sustained the policy of publishing the details of the Federation Accounts Allocation Committee (FAAC) revenue distribution to the three tiers of government.

Her aim, without prejudice, is to ensure that citizens are carried along on the path of revenue distribution, inflows and expenditures, to keep Nigerians informed of the revenue trajectory and distribution of the Federal Government as this will generate more interest as well as balance government performance with revenue inflows at all levels.

A transparent and adroit personality, Mrs Madien ensure continuous checks and balances thereby enhancing accountability and transparency in the administration and disbursement of the Federation Account.

Putting words to action, Madien’s absolute conviction and workers-friendly posture have led to enviable capacity development initiatives, replicant in human capital development, staff training and technical-knowledge upgrade of the workforce, across all cadres, leading to efficient and result-oriented performance.

Dr. Madien’s several reforms also take into consideration the challenges and complexities of the evolving financial global trends, creating sustained measures of tackling them, while ensuring the highest standard of achievements.

Accordingly, she has, through her many years in the service brought about sustained closer and a better-assured collaboration between her different offices and like-minds, and these days between her office and the ASCON, in agreement with other approved training institutes to provide capacity development training for OAGF staff.

Dr. Oluwatoyin through the years has displayed and demonstrated a woman of grace, valour and enduring consistent focus. This has led to various groundbreaking achievements and result-oriented services to humanity and posterity. Steadfastly and unwaveringly, she has inevitably created solid in-roads into ensuring that the Federal Treasury Academy at Orozo, Abuja becomes the premier institution for developing human capacity in public finance management.

Through her various interventions and the creation of a continual robust working ambience, she has inspired unity, solidarity and franchise. Her practical initiatives have led to the prompt and continuous release of funds to the MDAs and the three tiers of government, leading to an upward surge and holistic spatial distribution of development projects across the country and with all the MDAs of government.

Another radical transformative move of Dr Madein is her impact and efficiency in both the management of men and materials. Recently, she has been able to stall the cash collection of revenue by Revenue Agencies, a practice that was fraught with corruption, and leakages in revenue collection. Her adaptive formula for revenue collection has led to a better, more improved and more efficient method of revenue collection.

The creation of Cooperative Societies in Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) of government seems by far to be one enduring legacy of an impactful career. Through it, she has created a motivated, better, secure and prudent workforce, with enhanced provision of handy financial aids and rehabilitation.

Indeed, for Madeine it has been many years of celebration and an enviable track record of excellence in public service. She has nothing else to prove except for the memories of a profound impact on humanity and the service of the fatherland.

***Akutah, a retired civil servant, writes from Abuja

