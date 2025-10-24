Madein Celebrates Adebutu At 90

The immediate past and first female Accountant-General of the Federation, Dr. (Mrs) Oluwatoyin Madein, has congratulated Sir Kensington Adebukola Adebutu on his 90th birthday anniversary.

Dr Madein joined family members and friends, associates and well-wishers around the world to celebrate a renowned elder statesman and distinguished philanthropist.

The first AGF, in a Statement she personally signed on Friday, expressed profound joy and gratitude to God for the lives of Balogun and Babaoba of Iperu Remo, Balogun of Remoland, and Odole Oodua of the Source, Ile-Ife.

She described Chief Adebutu as “a loving father, reputable philanthropist, and elder statesman whose life of generosity and service to people has touched countless lives.

Dr Madein lauded the celebrant’s enduring legacy of selflessness and his deep commitment to communal development, noting that his “footprints of compassion and service will forever remain a source of pride and inspiration, even to unborn generations.”

She prayed for continued divine grace upon the nonagenarian, saying, “On this auspicious occasion of your 90th birthday, it is my prayer that you will continue to wax stronger. May the Almighty God preserve you to celebrate many more years in sound health, peace of mind, and joy, in Jesus’ mighty name.

“I also want to congratulate Sir Adebutu on a lifetime of remarkable impact and thank him for being a beacon of hope and generosity to humanity.”

She recalled how Sir. Adebutu recognised her outstanding performance as a civil servant whose career spanned over three decades, and in celebration of her brilliant and successful tenure as the Accountant General of the Federation, hosted her to a luncheon at his Ikoyi palatial residence.