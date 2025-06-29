Made Kuti’s ‘Wait And See’: A Reflection Of Growth, Self-Discovery

Mádé Kuti, the acclaimed musician and artist, is set to release his highly anticipated new single, “Wait and See”, on June 27, 2025. This thought-provoking song reflects on the consequences of our actions and the importance of being content while striving for more.

“Wait and See” is a powerful reminder that our actions have consequences and that true happiness comes from within. The song’s message is clear: reap what you sow, be content with what you have, and work hard on your happiness.

“Mádé Kuti’s soulful vocals and infectious rhythms make “Wait and See” a compelling listen that will resonate with fans and music lovers alike.

“I’m excited to share ‘Wait and See’ with the world,” says Mádé Kuti. “This song is a reflection of my own experiences and observations, and I hope it inspires listeners to reflect on their own lives and priorities.”

The single’s concept is built around the idea of harvesting what we sow, whether good or bad. Mádé Kuti encourages listeners to mind their business, work hard on their happiness, and appreciate what they have, so that when tomorrow comes, they won’t regret.

“Wait and See” is the latest preview of Made Kuti’s upcoming album, “Chapter 1-Where Does Happiness Come From”.

