New Telegraph

June 10, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
  1. Home
  2. Showbiz
  3. Made Kuti To…

Made Kuti To Debut At Good Village

Grammy nominee and Africa’s rising Afrobeat singer, Made Kuti, is set t o make his debut at Good Village on Victoria Island, Lagos. This is coming after his return from several band tours and rehearsals with The Movement band.

The performance is scheduled for Sunday, June 11, 2023. The show is packaged by FK Management for yearn- ings from fans on the Lagos Island territories that include Obalende, Iru, Victoria Island, Ikoyi, Lekki, Ajah and Epe.

In his words, Made, who is a grandson of late Afrobeat legend, Fela Anikulapo Kuti, noted, “we are bringing the shrine to the Island. It’s all for Afrobeat and humanity. I can’t wait to perform for the Island audience who have been yearning for my performance with The Movement Band.”

Made’s last single, which was composed, arranged, and authored by Made, was produced by GMK and Sodi Marciszewer, who recorded, mixed and produced his grandfather’s last six albums.

After his last release of a new single, entitled, No more wars, via Partisan Records, Made has been busy getting himself closer to the fans with shows and performances in The African Shrine and other parts of the world.

The young grand scion of Kuti has showed determination in his pursuit of taking Afrobeat to greater heights after the performances and achievements of his uncle, Seun Kuti, his father, Femi Kuti and grandfather, Fela Anikulapo-Kuti.

Post Views: 35

Read Previous

De Bruyne, Guardiola Reveal Champions League Man City Dream
Read Next

Entice In Mermaid Dress

Most Popular

Arts

Ikpayongo Market: Understanding Tiv Culture

May 11, 2023
News

New research says trophy hunting endangers South Africa’s tourism industry

August 15, 2022
Politics

PDP, LP Tackles Each Other As Ex-Military Head Of State Visits Abia For Prayer

April 20, 2023
Body & Soul

Why my new Gospel Song, ‘Mu Na Chi M’ is special –Tessy Aniesi

October 2, 2022
News

Massive Winnings on iLOT BET during the 2023 Presidential Election

February 20, 2023