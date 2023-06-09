Made Kuti To Debut At Good Village

Grammy nominee and Africa’s rising Afrobeat singer, Made Kuti, is set t o make his debut at Good Village on Victoria Island, Lagos. This is coming after his return from several band tours and rehearsals with The Movement band.

The performance is scheduled for Sunday, June 11, 2023. The show is packaged by FK Management for yearn- ings from fans on the Lagos Island territories that include Obalende, Iru, Victoria Island, Ikoyi, Lekki, Ajah and Epe.

In his words, Made, who is a grandson of late Afrobeat legend, Fela Anikulapo Kuti, noted, “we are bringing the shrine to the Island. It’s all for Afrobeat and humanity. I can’t wait to perform for the Island audience who have been yearning for my performance with The Movement Band.”

Made’s last single, which was composed, arranged, and authored by Made, was produced by GMK and Sodi Marciszewer, who recorded, mixed and produced his grandfather’s last six albums.

After his last release of a new single, entitled, No more wars, via Partisan Records, Made has been busy getting himself closer to the fans with shows and performances in The African Shrine and other parts of the world.

The young grand scion of Kuti has showed determination in his pursuit of taking Afrobeat to greater heights after the performances and achievements of his uncle, Seun Kuti, his father, Femi Kuti and grandfather, Fela Anikulapo-Kuti.