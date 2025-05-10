Mádé Kuti Preaches Growth With New Single ‘I Won’t Run Away’

Share

Nigerian Afrobeat torchbearer Mádé Kuti has released his latest single, “I Won’t Run Away”, under LegacyPlus Records, written and produced by him. The thought-provoking track marks a bold and reflective moment in the artist’s evolving sound, highlighting the power of self-awareness and the courage to face one’s flaws.

“I Won’t Run Away” is an anthem for growth, accountability, and transformation. It encourages listeners to confront their fears and weaknesses, embrace the lessons within their struggles, and commit to becoming better individuals, not just for themselves, but for their communities and the world at large.

“This song is about owning your story,” said Mádé Kuti. “It’s about looking in the mirror and choosing to face yourself honestly, not out of shame, but out of a desire to grow and be better.” Ahead of the release, Mádé teased the song on his social media platforms with an intimate snippet, captured during a candid conversation with his father, Afrobeat legend, Femi Kuti. The moment highlighted the legacy of self-expression and truth-saying that runs through the Kuti lineage, while introducing a deeply personal chapter of Mádé’s own journey.

Crafted with Mádé’s signature blend of vibrant horns, layered instrumentation, and emotionally stirring lyrics, the track reflects his deep-rooted Afrobeat heritage while carving a progressive path for a new generation. Following the success of his work on For(e)ward and performances across Europe and Africa, “I Won’t Run Away” signals a new era for Mádé, one defined by introspection, creative maturity, and the fearless pursuit of truth through music.

