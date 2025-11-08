Made Kuti Headlines AMAA 2025 As Africa Fashion Show Holds

The Africa Fashion Show, one of the signature events leading up to the Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA), is set to dazzle audiences in Lagos, Nigeria, as it returns for its highly anticipated 2025 edition.

The event, which celebrates the intersection of fashion, film, and African creativity, will bring together some of the continent’s most talented designers, models, stylists, and cultural icons.

Fashion enthusiasts, industry insiders, and celebrities from across Africa are expected to grace the red carpet as the show sets the tone for the 21st edition of the AMAAs.

This year’s fashion showcase promises a vibrant display of African heritage and modern trends, with designers from Nigeria, Ghana, South Africa, Kenya, and the diaspora set to unveil collections inspired by contemporary African stories.

The runway will serve as both a celebration of cultural identity and a platform for emerging designers to gain international visibility.

Adding to the excitement, Made Kuti, the Grammy-nominated Afrobeat star and grandson of the legendary Fela Kuti, will headline a lineup of performers who will bring rhythm and energy to the night.

The inclusion of live performances highlights the show’s commitment to merging music, fashion, and film—three pillars of African cultural expression.

According to organizers, the Africa Fashion Show is designed to “spotlight Africa’s evolving creative industries and inspire collaboration among artists, filmmakers, and fashion innovators.”

The event has become an annual highlight, providing a glamorous prelude to the main AMAA ceremony and reinforcing the growing influence of African fashion on the global stage.

Over 500 film practitioners and industry stakeholders from across the continent and the diaspora are expected to attend the festivities leading up to the awards night.

The AMAA 2025 itself will take place on Sunday, November 9, 2025, at the Balmoral Convention Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos, with stars, directors, and producers gathering to celebrate the finest achievements in African cinema.

As Lagos once again takes the spotlight, the Africa Fashion Show is poised to deliver an unforgettable evening of style, culture, and entertainment, cementing its place as one of the most glamorous events on Africa’s creative calendar.