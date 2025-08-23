Made Kuti Fires Back At Critics Over Marriage To Igbo Woman

Nigerian Afrobeat instrumentalist, singer and grandson of the late music legend, Fela Anikulapo Kuti, Made Kuti, has finally addressed criticisms trailing his marriage to his wife, Inedoye Onyenso.

Saturday Telegraph recalls that the couple tied the knot in a civil wedding ceremony held in Lagos in November 2023.

However, their union has since sparked negative comments from some individuals who accused them of “Mixing blood” because of their different ethnic backgrounds.

The controversy took a new turn when an X user, @AdemolaOgudu, mocked the singer, calling him a “Foolish Yoruba man” for marrying an Igbo woman.

Responding via his social media handle, Made Kuti condemned the attack, describing the belief in ethnic superiority or inferiority as nothing but “Slave mentality.”

He further urged his critics to educate themselves with the knowledge and works of great Pan-Africanists, including his great-grandmother Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti, his grandfather Fela Anikulapo-Kuti, as well as Kwame Nkrumah and Thomas Sankara.

According to Kuti, Africa stands to achieve more progress through unity rather than division.