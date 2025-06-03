Made Kuti Drops New Single ‘Life As We Know It’

Share

Get ready to reflect and vibe with Made Kuti’s powerful new single, “Life As We Know It”, out now! More than just a catchy track, the song delivers a hard-hitting message that challenges us to reassess our values and the way we live.

With sharp, insightful lyrics, Made Kuti critiques the excesses of modern life—from materialism to substance abuse—calling attention to the distractions that often derail us from reaching our full potential.

Yet, while the song holds up a mirror to society’s flaws, it also offers hope. It’s an anthem of resilience, urging listeners to learn from the past, grow, and move forward with purpose.

“I’m excited to share ‘Life As We Know It’ with the world,” says Kuti.

“This song is about how easily we can lose ourselves in our vices. The lyrics reflect on what distracts us from what truly matters, and the importance of growth and progress.”

“Life As We Know It” is the latest glimpse into Made Kuti’s upcoming album, Chapter 1 – Where Does Happiness Come From. Fans can presave the album now to gain exclusive access to the single and stay informed on its official release.

