Madam Jibore: Defying Disability to Excel in Society

Share

STEPHEN OLUFEMI ONI reports on persons with disabilities (PWDs), and the braving of the odds by some of them to become self-reliant in life, with particular reference to Mrs Joy Iyabo Bolarin, popularly known as Madam Jibore, who didn’t allow her disability from youth to dampen her resolve to excel

There is ability in disability is a common and familiar refrain among the people, especially people with disabilities (PWDs). By this phrase, it means that people with disabilities also have diverse strengths and talents that they can exploit despite inherent challenges, and they would, therefore, not allow such disabilities to define them.

It is crucial to note that while their disabilities might have affected their physical, sensory, or cognitive functions, their intellectual potential remain intact. Hence, it is not unusual to observe shrewd guts and determination among some people with disabilities to adapt to, and overcome the challenges their impairments present.

Stigma

It is, however, a sad commentary on the society that people with disabilities worldwide, particularly in Nigeria, have persistently faced stigma, discrimination, and barriers to accessing basic social services and economic opportunities, among other deprivations.

Against the backdrop of the odds placed on their paths, it is a thing of joy that not a few of such people across the diverse and multi-ethnic Nigerian society have broken the glass ceiling to discover their potential and purpose, and have persevered through life challenges to realise their dreams of becoming not only self-reliant, but also employers of labour.

One of such cerebral and inimitable persons with disabilities that had braved the odds to rise above their disabilities is Mrs Joy Iyabo Bolarin, popularly known as ‘Madam Jibore’, who hails from OroAgo in Ifelodun Local Government Area of Kwara State. She is the Founder of the ‘Jibore Impeccable Foundation’, a leading philanthropic organisation that is championing the rights and empowerment of the PWDs in Kwara State and beyond.

The Non-governmental Organisation (NGO), according to its Founder, envisioned a society where diversity is celebrated, and accessibility, as well as equal opportunities, is guaranteed for all and sundry.

Checks by this medium revealed that the Jibore Impeccable Foundation has empowered over 50 individuals with disabilities through comprehensive training in entrepreneurship and business development, especially in the areas of black soap making, Greek yogurt production, body butter creation, body scrub formulation, and essential oil extraction, while over 2,000 others, both online and offline, have also been empowered by the Foundation.

Findings also confirmed that the Foundation’s empowerment initiative has yielded positive results, enhancing the economic prospects of the PWDs towards making them self-reliant and useful citizens.

Testimonies

Unexpectedly, it has been testimony galore for the good works Madam Jibore and her Foundation are doing to bring succour and hope to the hopeless in the society.

For instance, Seyi Fasikun, a man with Spinal Cord Injury, lauded the Foundation for taking up “my care by employing a caregiver to support me due to my disability condition”, while Jariat Mohamanu, an adopted blind daughter of Madam Jibore, said: “I appreciate Jibore Impeccable Foundation for rescuing me from my hopeless situation by sending me back to school and financing my education.”

In the same vein, Olayinka Samson Gbebikan, a blind student of the University of Ilorin who was sponsored by the Foundation, added: “Jibore Impeccable Foundation came to my rescue when I was stranded in school and took up the sponsorship of my university education,” while Boluwatife Opaleke, a deaf student, also said: “The skill acquisition training I acquired through the Foundation in collaboration with Latos Foundation was amazing, turning my life situation completely from lack or want to self-sufficiency!”

For her part, Mrs Abdulazeez Alimat was full of praises for the Foundation, saying: “Jibore Impeccable Foundation came to my rescue when I almost lost hope. They encouraged me, paid the bills for my cesarean operation, and thereafter supported my livelihood.” Mrs Ramat Akanbi, a physically impaired woman, on her part, said: “The Foundation is Godsend.

When my husband abandoned me during my pregnancy, they (Jibore Impeccable Foundation) came to my rescue, paid my hospital bills during childbirth, and paid for my house rent. I’ll never forget this kind gesture.” On her part, Mrs Zainab Ibrahim, a spinal cord injury survivor, said: “I appreciate Jibore Impeccable Foundation for building a shop for me and stocking it with foodstuffs to rescue my business from collapse.”

Critical support

Besides, the Foundation has provided critical support to women with disabilities by facilitating their access to essential medical treatments and assistance for sexual and reproductive health issues, aside from targeted awareness campaigns and advocacies on various radio stations across the state geared towards challenging the pervasive negative stereotypes that perpetuate stigma and marginalisation against women and girls aspects of disabilities in the society are covered by the Foundation, including the deaf and hard of hearing community, with its weekly free WhatsApp Sign Language Online Training programme.

The online training programme gives this category of people a sense of belonging, while it also encourages individuals to learn how to interact with the deaf, thereby fostering inclusion, enhancing business opportunities, and promoting smooth interactions among the deaf and hard of hearing people in the first instance, and also between them and the society at large.

While fielding questions from our Correspondent on her journey with disability and how she weathered the storm, Madam Jibore said: “I’ve lived with a disability since childhood. When I was two years old, I contracted polio, which left me with weakened limbs. I was constantly falling down while walking.

It wasn’t easy going to school; my friends had to carry me, one after the other, on their backs while I was in primary school. “Similarly, navigating secondary and tertiary education was hectic and challenging due to my disability. “Despite the challenges I faced, I persevered. Sadly, I experienced discrimination when applying for teaching jobs, but that didn’t deter or discourage me.

Instead, it spurred and motivated me to eventually start my own nursery/primary school, where I now employ people with and without disabilities, thereby making positive impacts on the lives of the people, including those without disabilities.” with disabilities. It is particularly striking to note that the Jibore Impeccable Foundation has been unrelenting and steady to ensure that all.

Experiences

According to Madam Jibore, her experiences, daunting as they were, emboldened her to strive to become what she is today, especially a strong advocate for persons with disabilities, adding that she has remained very passionate and committed to promoting inclusiveness, education, and equal opportunities for all, particularly for persons with disabilities. For her, the PWDs must be involved in all decision-making processes in the interest of justice, fairness and equity.

She said: “My Mission, through my advocacy, aims to promote education and inclusiveness for persons with disabilities, fight against discrimination and stigma and empower persons with disabilities to reach their full potential. I’m committed to creating a more inclusive, equitable and egalitarian society for all.”

Madam Jibore’s realisation that education is the bedrock of any society, as well as the key to the socio-economic development of individuals, prompted her to establish a nursery and primary school in her hometown to ensure affordable and quality education for pupils in the rural areas. As a strong and passionate advocate of the rights of children with disabilities, she had consistently championed their access to education.

Thus, through her Foundation, Madam Jibore had awarded scholarships to a good number of children with disabilities in primary, secondary, and tertiary institutions whose parents could not afford to sponsor their education.

Beyond conventional education, Madam Jibore also placed a premium on the education of the mind, encouraging creativity, innovation, and problem-solving techniques to promote sustainable empowerment.

Awards

Little wonder, her persistent and unwavering advocacy and support for equal opportunities for all in education and other areas, particularly for persons with disabilities, had earned her multiple awards and recognitions in appreciation of her philanthropic gestures to humanity, particularly the downtrodden, solidifying her as a beacon of hope and change in the educational landscape.

Share

Please follow and like us: