Madaki Extols APC Govt Over Political Patronage To Numan Federation

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Adamawa State, Chief Joel Madaki, has extolled President Tinubu and the party over the recent political patronage to Numan Federation.

Chief Madaki, who stated this in Numan Local Government of the State on Saturday, during the Grand Civic Reception in honour of Hon Zachary Madayi and Chief Bema Olvadi Madayi over their elevations.

The couple, Hon. Zachary Madayi, was recently appointed as the Renewed Hope Ambassador for Adamawa State, while Chief Mrs Bema Olvadi Madayi was appointed as a Federal Commissioner with the Federal Character Commission (FCC).

‎Chief Joel Madaki, who served as the chairman of the occasion, expressed gratitude to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the leader of the APC in Adamawa State, Nuhu Ribadu, for facilitating the appointments.

‎According to him, the growing number of federal appointments to the area reflects the APC-led government’s determination to be inclusive, contrasting it with what he described as years of neglect during the PDP’s 16-year rule as State Chairman of the party.

‎He said the people of the Numan federation owe the APC deep goodwill and would reciprocate the gesture during the forthcoming general elections in 2027.

Also speaking, the National Security Adviser (NSA), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, represented by his son Mahmud, described Hon. Zachary Madayi and his wife, Chief Mrs Bema Olvadi Madayi, as trustworthy ambassadors of the Numan Federation, praising their character, loyalty and commitment to public service.

He also commended the celebrants for bringing pride to the area through hard work, honesty, loyalty, patriotism and exemplary leadership, urging them to sustain the standards that earned them such recognition.

Meanwhile ,Governor Ahmadu Fintiri has congratulated Hon Bema Olvadi Madayi on her appointment as Federal Commissioner of the Federal Character Commission.

Represented by his Deputy, Professor Kaletapwa Farauta, Fintiri urged her to canvass for dividends of democracy for all manner of people across party divide.

“We are one big family across party lines. We hope you bring dividends of democracy to our people not only in Adamawa, but Nigeria as a whole”, she added.

In their remarks, the couple thanked President Tinubu and Mallam Nuhu Ribadu for the confidence reposed in them and pledged to justify the trust by serving diligently and acting as worthy ambassadors of the APC-led government.

‎ Mr and Mrs Madayi also reaffirmed their commitment to mobilise support for the APC in Adamawa State ahead of the 2027 general elections, vowing to work towards comprehensive victories for the party at all levels.