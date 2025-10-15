Madagascar Military Unit Says It Has Seized Power After Weeks Of Political Turmoil

A n elite military unit in Madagascar is reported to have seized power, ousting the country’s embattled President Andry Rajoelina.

The CAPSAT unit has suspended key democratic institutions, including the constitutional court and the electoral commission, but has promised elections within two years.

Officers from the elite military unit that has seized power in Madagascar have rolled through the capital, Antananarivo, in armoured Humvees and pick-up trucks, AFP reports.

Crowds lined the pavements, cheering and waving as they passed, while motorists honked their car horns and some followed the convoy in what AFP describes as a victory lap through the city. Lawmakers earlier voted to impeach Rajoelina, which he rejected as “null and void”.

His whereabouts are unclear – there are reports he has fled the country on a French military plane. He said he was sheltering in a “safe place” after an attempt on his life, reports the BBC. Madagascar has been rocked by weeks of protests.

Meanwhile, People in the capital Antananarivo have been in jubilant mood since the early hours of Monday, sensing change was afoot but with no official announcement from the presidency. While much is still uncertain about how the next few days and weeks will look, many citizens seem confident the worst is behind them.