Mad Rush For Osimhen As Napoli Confirm Interest From Eight Clubs

Victor Osimhen is currently one of the most sought-after players in world football, with Napoli confirming that eight different clubs are trying to sign the Nigerian striker this summer.

Osimhen, who has been on loan at Galatasaray, is set to return to Napoli at the end of the season. His future remains uncertain, but one thing is clear many clubs want him.

According to reports in Turkish media, a Napoli official said Osimhen’s performances in Turkey were outstanding and drew attention from several clubs.

“He had a fantastic season and made a strong impression in the Turkish league,” said the Napoli official. “Right now, seven to eight clubs including Galatasaray, want to sign him.”

The official added that big offers have come in, especially from clubs in Italy and Saudi Arabia, but said they couldn’t reveal details yet. “What matters most is what Osimhen wants, and he hasn’t told us anything for now,” the official said.

Among those reportedly bidding is Italian giants Juventus, who have offered €85 million, but Osimhen is said to have turned it down.

Meanwhile, a Saudi Arabian club has reportedly offered a massive €120 million deal over three years, an offer Galatasaray’s president called “impossible to match.”

Galatasaray’s local rivals, Fenerbahçe, have also made enquiries through agents about Osimhen’s availability. As the summer transfer window approaches, all eyes are on Osimhen’s next move. For now, the striker remains silent—leaving fans and clubs guessing where he’ll play next.

