Macron’s Pidgin Tweet Welcoming Tinubu Sparks Online Buzz

French President, Emmanuel Macron has set social media abuzz after welcoming Nigeria’s President, Bola Tinubu, with a tweet written in Nigerian Pidgin English during Tinubu’s state visit to France.

In a tweet shared on his verified X handle on Thursday, Macron described Tinubu’s visit as a “Great honour for France.”

He emphasized the longstanding friendship and partnership between the two nations over the years.

“Na great honour for France, my dear President Bola Tinubu @officialABAT, to welcome you for dis state visit as one big partner and friend of today and tomorrow,” Macron tweeted.

The French leader, who once interned at the French Embassy in Nigeria, fondly recalled his experience in the country.

“E still dey sweet me as I remember my time as a young intern for the French Embassy for Nigeria.”

The tweet, which featured an image of Macron and Tinubu shaking hands against a backdrop of their national flags, quickly went viral, drawing admiration from Nigerians.

Many applauded Macron’s cultural sensitivity and his effort to connect with Nigerians through Pidgin English.

X user Daviid.O wrote, “Macron dey write for Pidgin. It’s time we make Pidgin our official language.”

Another user, Talba na Kashim, tweeted, “Wow. This is absolutely incredible! Nice one, Macron!”

Macron’s gesture has been widely hailed as a sign of respect and cultural appreciation, further strengthening the ties between Nigeria and France.

