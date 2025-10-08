Macron Should Call Early Presidential Vote, His First PM Says

Emmanuel Macron should name a prime minister to push through a budget and then call early presidential elections to solve France’s political crisis, his first prime minister has said.

Édouard Philippe’s comments come after France’s third prime minister in a year, Sébastien Lecornu, resigned on Monday after his bid to form a government fell apart.

Macron has asked him to make a last-ditch plan for stability by the end of today – but support for the French president appears to be waning even among his allies, reports the BBC.

Philippe, who was prime minister from 2017-20 and now leads the centrist Horizons party, said he was “not in favour of his immediate and abrupt resignation”, but that it was up to the president to live up to his mandate.