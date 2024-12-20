""" """

December 20, 2024
Macron Lands In Cyclone-Hit Mayotte With Food, Health Aid

French President Emmanuel Macron yesterday arrived in Mayotte as the French Indian Ocean territory continues to reel from the devastation of Cyclone Chido.

Macron landed in Mayotte yesterday morning and said he brought four tonnes of food and health cargo with him.

At least 31 people are reported by French officials to have died, while thousands are still missing after the cyclone tore through the small islands on Saturday.

A state of exceptional natural disaster has been declared in Mayotte. Earlier, French senator for Mayotte, Salama Ramia told the BBC that emergency food was the top priority

