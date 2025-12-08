New Telegraph

December 8, 2025
Macron: France’ll Intensify Counter-Terror Assistance To Nigeria

French President Emmanuel Macron has pledged to strengthen France’s support for Nigeria in tackling terrorism and other security challenges, following a discussion with President Bola Tinubu.

In a tweet yesterday, Macron said he had conveyed France’s solidarity with Nigeria in the face of “various security challenges, particularly the terrorist threat in the north”.

The French leader added that, at Tinubu’s request, France would intensify its partnership with Nigerian authorities and provide additional support to populations affected by violence.

Macron also called on other international partners to step up engagement, warning that “no one can remain a spectator” in addressing the threat posed by violent extremist groups.

“I spoke with President Tinubu of Nigeria, @officialABAT. I conveyed France’s solidarity in the face of the various security challenges, particularly the terrorist threat in the North,” he wrote.

“At his request, we will strengthen our partnership with the authorities and our support for the affected populations. We call on all our partners to step up their engagement. No one can remain a spectator.”

Macron is the first world leader to speak on Nigeria’s security situation weeks after US President Donald Trump re-designated the country as a “Country of Particular Concern” (CPC) over alleged persecution of Christians.

France and Nigeria have maintained a growing military partnership, especially in the areas of training, technology‑transfer and joint maritime security efforts.

