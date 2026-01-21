Macron Calls Tariff Threat ‘Unacceptable’ As Trump Says ‘No Going Back’ On Greenland Plan

French President Emmanuel Macron has said the “endless accumulation of new tariffs” from the US is “fundamentally unacceptable”. Macron added that is even more the case when tariffs are “used as leverage against territorial sovereignty”.

He was speaking at the forum of world leaders in Davos, days after Donald Trump announced new tariffs for countries that oppose his plan to own Greenland. Earlier, Trump said there was “no going back” on his plan, claiming “Greenland is imperative for national and world security”.

Earlier, the US President Donald Trump said he will tell European leaders “we have to have” Greenland at this week’s forum in Davos, Switzerland.

On social media, Trump also shared a message apparently from Emmanuel Macron, in which the French president says: “I do not understand what you are doing on Greenland”. He also shared a message he says is from NATO’s Secretary General and posts generated images of himself placing an American flag on Greenland.

On Saturday, Trump threatened eight European allies, including the UK and Denmark, with 10% tariffs if a deal over Greenland is not reached, reports the BBC. Greenland’s Prime Minister said “we will not let ourselves be pressured”, as European allies have rallied to defend the semiautonomous Danish territory.

Meanwhile, the US president has called the UK’s plan to hand over the Chagos Islands to Mauritius an “act of GREAT STUPIDITY”. The US president revealed his apparent change of heart in a post on Truth Social. He said the deal – in which the UK would lease a military base on the territory, while handing over sovereignty – is one of the reasons he wants the US to take over Greenland.

The Trump administration has previously backed the deal – in May, Secretary of State Marco Rubio called it a “monumental achievement”. Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has said the 99-year lease on the UK-US military base, after sovereignty is handed over, will cost the UK £101 million a year.