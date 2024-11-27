Macro-Economic Reforms: Edun Commends Civil Service

Share

Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr Wale Edun, has commended the pivotal role of Nigeria’s civil service in implementing President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s bold macro-economic reforms.

Speaking at the launch of the Federal Civil Service Policies and Guidelines and the celebration of Mrs. Didi Esther WalsonJack’s 100 days in office as Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, the Minister noted that the country’s civil service was the backbone of national development and progress.

Addressing an audience at the Federal Ministry of Finance auditorium, Abuja, the Minister outlined the administration’s reform agenda, which seeks to reduce inflation, foster economic growth, create jobs, and alleviate poverty, noting further that civil servants are the implementers of government policies.

“Your competence, discipline, and determination on the job are the backbone of successful implementation of all policy initiatives, objectives and programmes of the Federal Government,” he said. He reflected on the broader challenges and opportunities facing the nation.

He acknowledged the initial discomfort caused by the removal of subsidies, however, he noted that these reforms have unlocked critical resources—equivalent to five per cent of Nigeria’s GDP—for reinvestment in infrastructure, healthcare, and education, areas vital for sustainable development.

The Minister also highlighted the shift in Nigeria’s economic framework from a focus on rent-seeking to genuine value creation.

He pointed to sectors like agriculture, manufacturing, and exports as areas of growth, with Nigerian products gaining traction across the African continent under the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA).

“The country is undergoing a transformative shift. The opportunities now favour those who use their skills, knowledge, and energy to drive economic growth, create jobs, and reduce poverty,” he remarked.

