Maciver Gets Aides on Political Matters and Media

The Deputy Governorship Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in the 2023 Bayelsa State Gubernatorial Elections, Great Joshua Maciver, has appointed Elder Kesiye Frank-Oputu as his Special Adviser on Political Matters, and Dr Kasarachi Innocent, as his Special Adviser on Media and Communications.

Maciver, who is currently serving as the Bayelsa State Coordinator of Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited (Bayelsa Operations), disclosed that the new Special Advisers were appointed to achieve a positive service delivery.

The Chief of staff to Great Joshua Maciver, Mr Timi Igoli made this known Saturday in a statement.

The statement also stated that Joshua Maciver who is also the founder and leader of IzonTukpa Movement, disclosed that the appointments are with immediate effect.

Recall that, Elder Kesiye Frank-Oputu is a seasoned administrator and politician from Bayelsa State, who has garnered experience from various political offices, including working as Commissioner, Special Duties (Governor’s Office).

