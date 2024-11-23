Maciver Appoints Frank-Oputu SA On Political Matters, Innocent Media Aide

Share

Great Joshua Maciver, the Deputy Governorship Candidate for the All Progressives Congress (APC), in the 2023 Bayelsa State Gubernatorial Elections, has appointed Elder Kesiye Frank-Oputu as Special Adviser on Political Matters, and Dr Kasarachi Innocent, as Special Adviser on Media and Communications.

Maciver who is currently serving as the Bayelsa State Coordinator of Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited (Bayelsa Operations), disclosed that the new Special Advisers were appointed to achieve a positive service delivery.

This was disclosed in a statement on Saturday by Mr Timi Igoli, the chief of staff to Great Joshua Maciver.

The statement also stated that Joshua Maciver who is also the founder and leader of IzonTukpa Movement and is currently pursuing a Master’s Degree in Communications at Ignatius Ajuru University of Education, Rivers State, disclosed that the appointments are with immediate effect.

Recall that, Elder Kesiye Frank-Oputu is a seasoned administrator and politician from Bayelsa State, who has garnered experience from various political offices, including working as a Commissioner and Special Duties (Governor’s Office).

He was also Chairman of the Bayelsa State Public Procurement Board, Senior Special Aide, and General Manager of the Bayelsa State Property Development Authority.

Dr Kasarachi Innocent is a Senior Lecturer in the Department of Broadcasting at the University of Port Harcourt, Rivers State, with several years of experience in print media journalism and radio production/presentation.

Dr Innocent holds a First Class degree in Mass Communication from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, and is a Commonwealth Scholar, specializing in Development Communication, Political Communication, and Public Policy Analysis.

