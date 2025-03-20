Machine Learning To Surge Past $110bn In 2025

Share

The machine learning market has seen explosive growth in recent years, more than doubling in size since 2020.

As global demand for AIdriven solutions accelerates, machine learning remains the fastest-growing sector in the AI revolution, expanding significantly faster than the broader market.

According to data presented by AltIndex.com, the machine learning industry is on track to surpass the $110 billion mark in 2025, growing 30 pet cent faster than the rest of the AI market.

While the entire AI industry has skyrocketed in recent years, the rise of machine learning has been exceptional.

This technology has transformed industries from finance to healthcare, revolutionized everything from predictive analytics to generative AI and drew record-breaking investments from both tech giants and startups.

With surge of investments, machine learning has more than doubled in size in just five years, outpacing all other AI industry segments.

This momentum will continue in 2025, with the market set to reach a record valuation and maintain a double-digit growth advantage over the rest of the AI sector.

According to Statista Market Insights survey, the global machine learning market will hit a $113 billion value this year, expanding by an impressive 42.6 per cent.

Although this marks a slowdown from the nearly 56 per cent growth rate seen in 2024, machine learning remains the fastest-growing AI segment by a wide margin.

For example, natural language processing, the secondlargest segment of the AI market, is projected to reach a $48.3 billion valuation, growing 32 per cent year-over-year, which is 30 per cent slower than machine learning.

Statistics show machine learning is increasing 30 per cent faster than AI robotics and the broader AI market, both forecasted to rise by around 32 per cent in 2025.

Meanwhile, the autonomous and sensor technology sector will see only half the growth rate of machine learning, increasing by less than 20 per cent and reaching a $35 billion value in 2025.

The computer vision sector is lagging even further, with a projected 13.5% growth rate and a total market value of $29.2 billion this year.

As businesses across industries continue ramping up their investments in machine learning, its dominance within the AI market is expanding. Last year, it accounted for 43%.

