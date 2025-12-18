Tributes have continued to pour in from across the football world following the tragic death of Macclesfield FC forward Ethan McLeod, who was killed in a road accident at the age of 21.

New Telegraph gathered that the 21-year-old was travelling back from a National League North match away at Bedford Town on Tuesday night when he was involved in an accident on the M1.

In an emotional statement, the club announced the devastating news, describing the loss as heartbreaking and difficult to comprehend.

Macclesfield paid tribute to McLeod as an important member of the first-team squad, highlighting not only his footballing talent but also his character off the pitch.

The club noted that McLeod was widely respected within the dressing room and beyond, adding that his positive attitude, professionalism and commitment made a lasting impression on teammates, coaches and staff.

His enthusiasm for life and relentless work ethic, the statement said, inspired those around him and brought energy to the team even in challenging moments.

Macclesfield also acknowledged the deep sense of grief felt throughout the club, stating that players, officials and supporters had been left devastated by the sudden loss.

While accepting that the pain of his passing would be long-lasting, the club emphasised that McLeod’s memory and impact would endure.

Condolences were extended to McLeod’s family and friends, with the club assuring them of continued support during what it described as an extremely difficult period.

The statement concluded with a heartfelt message honouring his time at the club, affirming that he would always be remembered as part of the Macclesfield family.

Since the announcement, messages of sympathy and tribute have flooded in from clubs, players and supporters, reflecting the influence McLeod had during his career.

His parent club, Wolverhampton Wanderers, also expressed their sorrow, describing his death as a heartbreaking loss. Wolves confirmed that McLeod joined the club’s academy at the age of seven, progressed to signing professional terms, and departed in September 2024.

The Premier League side added that McLeod’s younger brother, Conor, is currently part of their under-21 squad, and that the club would be providing support to him and the family.

Wolves also announced that a minute’s silence would be observed ahead of their first-team match against Brentford in his honour.

The English Premier League issued a message of condolence, offering sympathies to McLeod’s loved ones and to everyone connected with both Wolves and Macclesfield.

Fellow clubs, including West Bromwich Albion, Manchester City and Crystal Palace, also shared messages of support, expressing their sadness and extending heartfelt condolences.

Bedford Town FC, McLeod’s final opponents, confirmed that a minute’s silence was observed in his memory during one of their youth fixtures, with condolences sent to his family and the wider Macclesfield FC community.

The England national team also joined in mourning, describing the news as devastating and offering support to those affected.

McLeod’s death comes amid renewed concern over road safety in football following other recent incidents involving players. Earlier this year, Liverpool and Portugal forward Diogo Jota died in a road accident in Spain, while West Ham United striker Michail Antonio survived a serious car crash last year that left his career in doubt before he later spoke of his determination to return to the game.

The football community continues to mourn Ethan McLeod, remembering a young life and promising career cut tragically short.