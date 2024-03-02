MACBAN Urges Tinubu To Arrest, Charge Igboho For Treason

The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) has asked President Bola Tinubu to arrest and punish Yoruba freedom fighter, Sunday Adeyemo, better known as Sunday Igboho for treason.

According to MACBAN, Igboho should be subject to the same legal protections as embattled leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu who was detained and charged with a terrorism crime.

This request was in reaction to Igboho’s statement that Fulani herdsmen ought to be driven out of the Southwest.

It would be recalled that Igboho after spending nearly two years in detention in the Benin Republic recently returned to Nigeria and claimed that Fulani herders were killing farmers in the Southwest.

The group in a statement issued by its National President, Baba Othman Ngelzarma, however, characterised Igboho’s statement as treasonous and illegal.

READ ALSO:

In a statement he signed, Ngelzarma said: “We call on the commander-in-chief of the armed forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu (GCFR) and relevant security agencies to arrest and prosecute Sunday Igboho for making this unlawful statement that amounts to treason because he is asking for the actualisation of Oduduwa nation.

“His statements are unlawful. If Nnamdi Kanu will be held behind bars for a similar offence, we see no reason why Sunday Igboho will be allowed to go scot-free without being arrested and prosecuted.”