Popular Nigerian comedian and human rights activist, Debo Adedayo, popularly known as Mr Macaroni, has issued a fiery response to fellow comedian, Seyi Law over comments related to his stance on the Lagos State government.

Saturday Telegraph reports that Mr Macaroni’s response followed comments made by Seyi Law, who suggested that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu appeared to favour Macaroni over other public figures.

Reacting to the comedian in a series of tweets, Mr Macaroni recounted his harrowing experience with state authorities, revealing how he was stripped, beaten, tortured, and dehumanized during his activism.

He described the ordeal as a calculated attempt to intimidate him into silence as he narrated how officials blatantly told him to “Stop disturbing the governor.”

Expressing his refusal to engage with the same government that subjected him to such treatment, he said, “I don’t want to mingle with the government that stripped me naked, beat me, tortured me, brutalized me, and dehumanized me.

“They told me to my face to ‘stop disturbing the governor’ and said they could have killed everyone without anyone knowing.”

Macaroni further admitted to still dealing with the trauma from the incident.

“Ok yes!!! The beating is still paining me! Yes!! I still have PTSD!!! I agree! But if una no gree leave me alone, I swear I dey for una!!! I still dey kampe, and there shall be no compromise!!!”

Macaroni dismissed these claims and reiterated his commitment to speaking out against injustice.

