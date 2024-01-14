Macaroni Blasts FG Over Death Of Nabeeha

Famous Nigerian content creator and activist, Adebowale Adedayo, better known as Mr Macaroni, has blasted the Nigerian government over its inability to end the rising insecurity in the country.

New Telegraph reports that Alhaji Mansoor Al-Kadriyar and his six daughters were kidnapped over a week ago in the Bwari Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

However, one out of the six victims kidnapped, Nabeeha, a 400-level biological science student at Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), in Zaria, was killed on Friday by her abductors.

The kidnappers had earlier demanded N60 million ransom but now increased it to N100 million after Nabeeha’s murder.

Reacting to the saddened incident in a series of posts on his X handle, Macaroni said; “It’s so sad to hear about the death of Nabeeha Al-Kadriyar.

“Six sisters were kidnapped and one had been killed. What is the government doing to ensure that the remaining five are not killed?

“Where is the value of human lives in Nigeria? How many more must die? How many more Nigerians will be sacrificed on the altar of irresponsibility and recklessness?

“The life of every Nigerian matters. The government must rise up and put an end to this barbarism.”