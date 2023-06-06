New Telegraph

June 7, 2023
Mac Allister To Undergo Liverpool Medical Ahead Of Transfer

Alexis Mac Allister has been granted permission to undergo a medical at Liverpool by his club Brighton and Hove Albion.

According to Tuesday’s report, the terms have been agreed with the player and club over signing a five-year contract.

It is believed that Liverpool have triggered a clause in the Argentine midfielder’s contract to facilitate the move with the fee reported to be around £45 million.

The 24-year-old has been at Brighton since making the move from Argentinos Juniors in January 2019 and has been a big success at the AMEX Stadium.

He scored 12 goals and provided three assists in 40 appearances as the Seagull finished in sixth place in the Premier League last season, achieving qualification for the Europa League for the first time in the club’s history.

Mac Allister also helped Argentina lift the World Cup at the end of 2022, contributing an assist for Ángel Dí Maria’s goal in the final win over France.

