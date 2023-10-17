MABISCO Shuts Down Operation In Nigeria

Eight months after shutting down operations in Nigeria, the indigenous biscuits company, Mayor Biscuits Company Limited (MABISCO) has reportedly shut down the company and put the multi-million-dollar biscuits plant up for sales

This was contained in a press statement issued on Monday, October 16 in Abuja by the firm’s Finance Director, Segun Matthew.

According to Matthew, the plant is available for either the sale of the machines or the plant itself.

He said, “We want to focus on our area of core competency in business, which is why we wish to sell MABISCO. We must appropriately divest in order to do that.”

It would be recalled that the Ogun State plant announced its decision to cease operations in March 2023, citing a number of difficulties.

Since its founding in 2016, MABISCO has become one of Nigeria’s aspirational biscuit companies, with more than 300 well-established distributors around the country.

READ ALSO:

Additionally, it has developed a steady market presence in the north, west, and east of Nigeria, accounting for 5% of the market share.

Its well-known brands include Coconut Biscuits, MABISCO Cookies, MABISCO Cabin Biscuits, and MABISCO Digestive Biscuits.

Specifics of the MABISCO plant With a total capacity of 3.5 tonnes per hour and access to the Shell LNG Gas terminal, MABISCO was founded in 2016. The facility occupies 73,732.391 square metres of land and is situated in Ogun State’s Agbara Industrial Zone.

The packing equipment in the plant can produce 350 packs in a minute.

In 2021, the company faced protests from workers about their N1,000 day salary.

Before shutting down operations in March 2023, MABISCO has inaugurated over 300 established distributors nationwide in 7 years. the company is situated in Agbara Industrial Zone, Ogun State and it has a land area of 73,732.391 Square metres (sq2m).

In 7 years, MABISCO has accumulated a 5% market share in the Nigerian biscuits market, with a sustained market presence in the north, west and east of the country.