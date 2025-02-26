Mabel Segun @ 95: Encomia For Multifaceted Artistry, Literary Excellence, Sportsmanship

Share

It was a torrent of encomia for renowned Nigerian poet, play – wright and writer of short stories and children’s books, teacher, broadcaster, and sports – woman, Mabel Segun, NNOM, at her 95th birthday celebration. Held penultimate Tuesday, at the JK Randle Centre for Yoruba Culture and History, Onikan, Lagos, the event, tagged “Celebrating the Legend @ 95: The Multifaceted Artistry of Mabel Segun.

A Life of Literary Excellence and Sportsmanship”, had in attendance several Nigerian writers, scholars, critics and other literary enthusiasts.

Nobel laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka, and other celebrated writers and scholars such as Professors Niyi Osundare, Olu Obafemi, and Akachi Ezeigbo, Mrs Mobolaji Adenubi, Bunmi Oyinsan, the celebrator’s daughter, Omowunmi, and others who spoke at the event lauded her uncommon artistry, her humanism, and sportsmanship.

While, on the first day of the two-day event, the programme featured a children’s writing workshop, the Reader’s Theatre project and a mock table tennis tournament, it climaxed on day two with a seminar on ‘The Multifaceted Artistry of Mabel Segun’, an exhibition on the rich journey of her life and the launch of the Mabel Segun Foundation.

Soyinka, in a Zoom tribute to Segun, described her as an exemplar in different areas she explored. He recalled how, beyond literary feats, Segun used to whip men in table tennis.

“I should call her Auntie Mabel because she is older than me. She is an exemplar at feminism. She is unique in many ways. She was a very strong member of the university community but she did things her own way,” Soyinka said.

Soyinka also urged her to continue her writing, saying: “You may decide to take up the pen again. Why not?” Osundare, also in a Zoom tribute, extolled Segun’s virtues, noting that he had been hearing about her since when he was in school in the 1960s, while he later studied her in the university.

He recalled how Segun’s poem titled ‘Conflict’ came up for discussion in class — then at the University of Ibadan. “She has been with us for a long time and we want her to be with us longer.

‘The Conflict’ is a simple poem that raises many complex questions. It was written at the time we were just coming out of colonialism. Segun raised the questions decades back but we still haven’t found answers to them.

That was the time Soyinka, Achebe, Okigbo and other great writers were also raising such topical issues. She was the female voice. She has always been one female voice person in the midst of many men,” Osundare said.

The multiple award-winning poet added that, with the publication of ‘My Father’s Daughter’ in 1965, Segun further asserted herself as an icon. “I read it and enjoyed it and made sure all my children read the book.

“Later, she published My Mother’s Daughter and I said: ‘Segun has satisfied the gender equation. The fact is that she speaks to the complexity of our living and she never forgets there is hope even in the midst of our anxieties.”

Describing the Mabel Segun as a moral mirror, Osundare said she never left anyone in doubt about the value she stood for when she was at the University of Ibadan.

Osundare said: “She knew when to say ‘No’ and insisted on it. She is proud but not arrogant.” He highlighted the elderly role Segun played in the life of the Association of Nigerian Authors (ANA) and the fact that she is also a successful sportswoman.

Osundare also commended her daughter, Omowunmi Segun, whom, he said, was “very much like her.” Among other resource persons who discussed different aspects of her life and works, Ezeigbo spoke on ‘Women, Identity and Voice in Mabel Segun’s Writing’ while UK-based scholar and media executive, Dr Lookman Sansusi, spoke on ‘Mabel Segun and Evolution of Children Literature’.

Dr Folu Agoi, presented a paper titled ‘Mabel Segun and the Power of Representation in Literature’. The presentations were variously discussed by stakeholders that included Sola Alamutu, who coanchored the programme with Sanusi; Jahman Anikulapo, Chydy Ngere, Ndidi Chiazor Enemor, Amara Chimeka and Dr Mujeedah Abdul Aleem Olagunju.

Omowunmi, in an intimate tribute titled ‘The Mother I Know’, identified the values that shaped her (the mum) and the principles that made her uniquely successful. She recalled the different perspectives people have of her mother.

According to her, some say she is idealistic, others say she is difficult, while someone once claimed she was cantankerous.

Omowunmi did not forget to, however, highlight the fact that her mother is a product of, and believer in, strict and dutiful upbringing she inherited from her Mabel’s) father. Emeritus Professor, Olu Obafemi, also had kind words for the Mabel Sewgun.

In a tribute delivered on his behalf by Dr Tayo Ogunlewe, Obafemi was full of praises for the literary icon, stressing that Segun had been a backbone of the Association of Nigerian Authors (ANA).

“You have been there for us since the beginning and you are still there today,” Obafemi said. Similarly, another veteran writer, Mrs Mobolaji Adenubi, recalled how Segun has impacted on the development on literary culture in Nigeria, including her role in the evolution of the Women Writers Association of Nigeria.

She described her as a very pleasant person. In his speech, notable businessman, author and philanthropist, Kayode Aderinokun, noted that Segun is the elder sister of culture administrator and writer, Pa Frank Aigh-Imoukhuede, who is the father of hugely successful banker, Aigboje Aigh-Imoukhuede — co-founder of Access Bank, among other establishments.

Aderinokun thus congratulated the old Imoukhuede, who recently turned 90 and was present at the event. “Sir, in Aigboje, I can see the quality of personality you have inspired and encouraged,” Aderinokun said to Pa Frank Aigh-Imoukhuede.

He saluted Segun as a writer who has set a compelling standard and built a pedestal for others to follow. “Hardly would you find people who excel in both. If you are good at writing for children, you are not likely to be good at writing for adults,” he added.

Highlights of the event also included a poetic tribute titled by Akeem Lasisi titled ‘This is not a Tribute for your Wondrous Life’. This is how the formation of the Mabel Segun Foundation is instructive, with another multi-talented creative, Bunmi O Bunmi Oyinsan, intimating the gathering with its objectives.

According to her, the foundation will nurture younger writers and uphold other values that the amazon promotes. Stressing that it will inspire young generations, Oyinsan noted, “Mabel Segun is a national treasure whose legacies will last forever.”

In a special write-up shared at the feast also attended by other stakeholders such as Toyin Akinosho and Olu Okekanye, Segun sought to deepen discussion on writing for the young.

In the piece written by her, titled ‘Children Book Production in Nigeria: An Assessment’, she spoke on ‘Cultural Identity and the Child’, Adventure Books and Modern Realistic Stories’, Books for Different Age Groups’ and what she called ‘The Linguistic Situation’, in which she expressed worry on the dearth of children books in Nigerian languages.

