Mabel Nwaegbu: Passion For Creativity, Commitment Drive My Interior Design

Mabel Nwaegbu has established herself as a leading figure in the Interior Design industry, with a career spanning over a decade. As the CEO of Midas Interiors Limited, she has developed a reputation for delivering high-quality spaces that meet and exceed clients’ expectations. In this interview with IFEOMA ONONYE, she speaks about her passion for transforming spaces into an exquisite environment and why women should hold their heads high in male dominanted industries.

What made you to pursue a career in interior design?

My journey began with a passion for transforming spaces into functional, beautiful environments that enhance people’s lives. The defining moment was my first major commercial project, which taught me the power of design to influence productivity, comfort, and client satisfaction.

That experience cemented my vision to build a company that delivers not just interiors, but experiences. As a seasoned interior design consultant with over 12 years of experience, I’ve had the privilege of working on numerous projects that have allowed me to hone my skills and develop a unique approach to design.

My passion for creativity and commitment to excellence drive me to continuously seek new inspiration and stay up-to-date with the latest trends and technologies in the industry. Whether it’s through reading novels, sketching, or traveling to experience different architectural styles, I find that my personal interests and hobbies play a significant role in shaping my design aesthetic and informing my approach to problem-solving.

I believe that interior design is not just about creating beautiful spaces, but also about crafting environments that are functional, sustainable, and tailored to the needs of the people who inhabit them.

Would you say that your academic experiences have influenced your approach to interior design and business?

My educational background in Interior Designs is from the University of the Arts London and Strategic Business Management from Harvard University have provided me with a solid foundations in both the creative and business aspects of the industry.

This, combined with my practical experience in business administration, enables me to approach projects with a holistic perspective and deliver results that meet and exceed client expectations.

What skills and qualities do you believe set you apart as a leader in the interior design industry, and how do you foster a culture of collaboration and innovation in your work?

What sets me apart in the field is my ability to multitask, develop creative solutions, and effectively manage high value projects. I thrive in fast-paced environments and I’m adept at juggling multiple projects simultaneously while maintaining attention to detail and ensuring that every aspect of the design is meticulously executed.

I have the opportunity to work with a talented team of designers and professionals, who share my passion for design and commitment to excellence. Together, we are dedicated to delivering unparalleled results for our clients and pushing the boundaries of creativity and innovation in the world of Interior Design.

My approach is centered around collaboration, attention to detail, and client satisfaction, and I take pride in building long-term relationships with my clients and delivering spaces that are not only beautiful but also functional and sustainable.

Can you tell us more about your interior decor company and what drives your approach to interior design?

At Midas Interiors Limited, we’re driven by a passion for creativity and a commitment to excellence. We believe that every space has the potential to inspire, delight, and enhance the lives of those, who inhabit it. Our approach to Interior Design is rooted in the belief that every environment should enhance how people live, work, and connect.

We don’t just design spaces – we design experiences. Our philosophy is built around a collaborative and clientcentric approach. We take the time to listen to our clients, understanding their needs, preferences, and aspirations.

We prioritise function, flow, and feeling, and we’re committed to delivering design solutions that are not only beautiful but also functional and sustainable. We are guided by our core values of integrity, professionalism, and creativity. We believe in excellence without compromise, transparency, and honesty.

We’re dedicated to delivering unparalleled results for our clients and pushing the boundaries of creativity and innovation in the world of interior design. Our commitment to our clients is simple: When you trust us with your space, we treat it with the care we’d give our own.

We’re not satisfied until you walk into your transformed environment and feel exactly what we intended that this space was designed for you. We commit to three things: Design that endures; Process that respects; Results that transform.

What specific values or goals drive your work beyond just creating beautiful spaces?

At Midas Interiors, we solve the challenge of creating spaces that are both practical and aesthetically elevated, and most importantly, create a sense of safety, comfort, and inspiration. From corporate offices to clinics and event centres, our work improves functionality, user experience, and operational efficiency.

Beyond design, we have empowered local artisans, fostered client satisfaction, and contributed to elevating Nigeria’s interior design industry.

What advice would you give to young women who aspire to leadership roles in maledominated industries, and how do you believe your perspective as a woman has influenced your approach to design and business?

Your perspective as a woman isn’t a limitation, it’s your competitive advantage. We naturally understand how spaces should feel, function, and nurture. My advice to women aspiring to lead is simple: trust your vision, embrace challenges, and never underestimate the value of resilience.

Surround yourself with people, who challenge and support you, focus on solutions rather than obstacles, and remember that impact is built over time, not overnight. Stop waiting for permission. I didn’t have all the credentials or connections when I started, I had vision and refused to shrink it.

Some days you’ll want to quit. That’s normal but rest instead; don’t quit. You can be kind and still be a tough negotiator. The world needs spaces designed with a woman’s lens, we create differently, and that matters.

What does legacy mean to you and how do you envision Midas Interiors’ impact on the Interior Design industry and the world at large in the years to come?

I aim to build a legacy of excellence, innovation, and empowerment in the Interior Design space. I want spaces that outlive trends – timeless designs that future generations will continue to find beautiful and functional. In the next 3–5 years, success will look like expanding Midas Interiors across Nigeria, mentoring the next generation of women designers who go on to build their own empires, and delivering transformative spaces that set new industry standards. We would continue to show that we can build a successful business without compromising on our values or burning out our team. I want to build a company that proves design is a force for human flourishing, not just aesthetic pleasure; where sustainability isn’t a marketing term but our foundation. Where our team thrives, not just survives. My legacy isn’t about my name on buildings. It’s about the lives changed in those buildings. The employee, who’s more productive in a space that respects their humanity. The family that reconnects in a home designed for real living. The community that gathers in public spaces we have reimaged. I want to leave behind a more beautiful, equitable, and thoughtfully designed world and a generation of designers, especially women, who know they belong at the table where those decisions are made.

What activities or hobbies do you enjoy outside of work?

In my free time, I enjoy collecting vintage furniture pieces, attending design exhibitions and trade shows, and watching movies that fuel my imagination. I believe that there’s beauty in the unexpected, and I find inspiration in the stories that people tell and the spaces that they inhabit. Whether it’s a modern skyscraper or a vintage armchair, I believe that every space has a story to tell, and I feel privileged to be able to play a role in shaping those stories through my work.

What is it like catering to the tastes of notable personalities or handling a celebrity’s interior design?

It’s rewarding and demanding; every project requires discretion, deep listening and a clear understanding of each client’s lifestyle.

What do you love most about being an Interior Designer?

Transforming spaces in ways that positively impact how people live and work.

What would you have been doing if you weren’t an Interior Designer?

Something creative and entrepreneurial, building value and impact. Recent project I’m most proud of? The National Assembly Civil Service Commission Complex—an interior upgrade of key office spaces focused on functionality, comfort, and efficiency, while maintaining a professional and dignified institutional identity.

Have you ever designed a space for free or any form of you giving back to society?

We renovated a restroom free of charge within the Department of Chemical Engineering and Petroleum & Gas Engineering at UNILAG, hosted free masterclasses for over 150 students, and continue to mentor and train young creatives while creating opportunities within the industry.

Tell is about your personal style and fashion?

Effortless, elegant and functional, just like my design philosophy.

Do you have any special style icon in the entertainment circle?

I admire individuals with timeless, effortless style rather than one specific icon.

You always look radiant and beautiful. Can you share your beauty routine secret?

My beauty routine is simple and consistent, I invest in good skincare, I stay hydrated and I rest well.

What’s your most cherished fashion accessory?

A classic handbag! You can never get it wrong with a classic handbag. It elevates any look.