Mabel Makun Criticizes Nigerians For Sharing Videos Of Mohbad’s Exhumation Process

Mabel Makun, the wife of renowned Nigerian comedian, AY Makun, has criticized Nigerians for traumatizing Mohbad’s grieving family.

Saturday Telegraph had on Thursday reported that the Lagos State Police Command exhumed the late 27-year-old singer for proper investigation into the controversy surrounding his sudden demise.

And since his exhumation, the videos from the incident have been making rounds on the internet.

Taking to her Instagram page, Mabel Makun in a post criticized Nigerians for sharing the videos online as she emphasized that their actions are further traumatizing the family.

READ ALSO:

She expressed her exasperation over the situation of the country, noting that nothing is ever done right.

Mabel wrote, “Some people will not rest until they traumatize Mohbad’s close friends and family members. Why are you guys sharing a video of him being exhumed?

“I just saw a clear video of him being exhumed. I mean a very clear video. Sincerely, some people are not ok. Why did they not mark and stop people from getting close during the exhumation? Like I feel so drained and exhausted. You all should stop, please.

“Tired of this country, nothing is ever done the proper way, and ours will always be different. Do you all expect his son to grow up, see all of these, and be okay??? Let’s try and be civil sometimes.

“To think that the government is involved and still caution is been thrown to the wind. How much does it cost to put the necessary security in place and keep people away as far as possible???”

See the post below: