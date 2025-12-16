MA2, WEMA Bank Ink Partnership For Christmas

Bi-Courtney Aviation Services Limited (BASL), operators of the Murtala Muhammed Airport Terminal Two (MMA2), once again opened its doors to MBR Signature Events and Entertainment Company through a vibrant partnership with Wema Bank to usher in the spirit of Christmas into the terminal.

While welcoming guests to the event, Mr Kola Bamigboye, Acting Chief Operating Officer and Head, Space & Premises Management, expressed delight in hosting the ceremony.

He stated that BASL is pleased to welcome Wema Bank to MMA2 as the official sponsor of this year’s Christmas festivities.

He noted that MBR Signature, together with its partners, has consistently brought colour, creativity, and warmth to the terminal during the festive season, and this year’s collaboration with Wema Bank further elevates the experience for passengers and visitors.

Bamigboye added that the partnership exemplifies BASL’s commitment to improving customer experience and creating memorable moments for everyone who passes through MMA2 during the Yuletide season.

The Christmas Light-Up event featured special carols and musical performances, heralding the official start of the festive season at MMA2 and creating a warm, joyful ambience for passengers, visitors, and airport users.

As she officially lit up the terminal for the season, Mabel Adekeye, Head of Brand and Marketing at Wema Bank, expressed the bank’s excitement about partnering to bring the Christmas experience closer to the travelling public.

She thanked BASL for the opportunity and reiterated the bank’s commitment to enhancing customer experience through meaningful engagements.

In his remarks, the Acting Chief Operating Officer and Head of Aeronautics & Cargo Services, Remi Jibodu, appreciated the airlines and passengers who have supported BASL throughout the year by choosing to partner with MMA2.

He stated that BASL pauses at this time of year to reflect and celebrate, symbolically illuminating the terminal for the Yuletide season, adding that ‘Detty December’ truly begins here at MMA2, the gateway to the festive experience.

He further highlighted that the enduring partnership with MBR Signature facilitated the collaboration with Wema Bank, which has generously sponsored the Christmas decorations and ongoing festivities within the terminal.

Also speaking, Olutayo Oladipo, Group Head, High-Value Segment & Diaspora Banking, Wema Bank, stated that the bank is fully ready for “Detty December” and has chosen to bring its festive campaign to the airport.