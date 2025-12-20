M4STV Names Broadcast Engineering Icon, Uyah, As MD/CEO

M4STV, the vibrant multimedia platform for news, entertainment, sports, hospitality, and health, has announced the appointment of Anthony Uyah as its Managing Director and Chief Operating Officer. Uyah’s arrival marks a significant step in the company’s mission to elevate content quality, expand digital reach, and strengthen its technological backbone.

His professional development spans advanced training in TCP/IP administration, transmitter maintenance, satellite systems, link optimisation, Cisco networking, and business analytics at the University of Cambridge’s Judge Business School, a blend of technical and strategic skills that positions him uniquely for the demands of modern media operations.

His career began at MG Communications Systems Limited in 1991, where he managed satellite systems across the Eastern Zone. In 1992, he joined DAAR Communications PLC and quickly became a central figure in the evolution of Nigeria’s private broad‑ casting landscape.

He contributed to the birth of Ray Power 100FM, the country’s first private radio station, and played a defining role in the launch of Africa Independent Tele‑ vision (AIT) in 1996. Uyah helped expand Ray Power and AIT’s terrestrial networks across Ghana, Sierra Leone, the Americas, Europe, and Asia, demonstrating his capacity to build and scale broadcast infrastructure across continents.

Over the years, he rose to become Executive Director of Engineering Services and IT at DAAR Communications, a position he held until his retirement in October 2024.

His national contributions include serving on the Presidential Advisory Committee on Nigeria’s transition from analogue to digital broadcasting in 2008, coordinating DAAR Communications’ host broadcaster operations with FIFA during the 2009 U‑17 World Cup, and leading the Broadcast Organisations of Nigeria’s signal distributor bid under MTS Communications Limited in 2014.