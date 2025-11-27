M0WAA: Arts, Culture, Tourism On A Cliffhanger As Museum War Rages In Edo

The controversy surrounding the establishment and funding of the Museum of West African Arts (MOWWA), Benin City, Edo State almost recently boiled over, when the Oba of Benin, Eware II raised concerns that funds meant for the establishment of Benin Royal Museum was diverted to build Edo Museum of West African Arts (EMOWWA), which later became MOWWA. FRANCIS OGBUAGU, takes a deep look into circumstances surrounding the issues

Background

The Polish-American Professor of Arts, Daniel Libeskind, once said: “Art and culture are not just frills, but crucial elements of human life.” These elements define our being, our essence, and our humanity. Edo State has always been the epicentre of African art and culture; a central pillar in the preservation of the continent’s rich heritage.

While Africa is culturally diverse, the cultural heritage of the Benin people stands uniquely tall, expressed through its artefacts, sculptures, bronze works, and other artistic creations and forms of expressions, including fashion and other elemental ornaments and bodily adornment accessories.

This immense cultural wealth was desecrated during the 1897 British invasion of the Benin Empire, when thousands of artworks were carted away to Europe and America. Over the years, there have been calls from within and outside Benin for the looted artefects, particularly the Benin bronzes that have captured the gaze of the world to be returned.

It was only recently that the call for the return and restitution that a number of countries, institutions and individual collectors and museums including Germany, the Netherlands, and Sweden have returned hundreds of these stolen artefacts to the Benin Kingdom.

Museum Of West African Arts (MOWAA)

The Museum of West African Arts (MOWAA) was said to have been originally conceived as Benin Royal Museum, according to Ewuare II, Oba of Benin.

Speaking during the one year anniversary of Governor Monday Okpebholo’s administration, the Oba explained to his host, Okpebholo that the former Governor, Godwin Obaseki, used funds donated for the Benin Royal Museum to build Edo Museum of West African Arts (EMOWWA), which later became Museum of West African Arts (MOWWA).

The Oba while congratulating the Governor on his victories in his election and tribunal expressed shock at the MOWAA project, alleging that Obaseki started the whole process as the Benin Royal Museum, but, along the line, changed the scenario without recourse to him. He accused Obaseki of undermining Benin people’s interest.

Oba Ewuare II said his son was brought into the picture without his knowledge, adding that he was used to deceive donors, creating the impression that the palace was part of the whole project. He said: “I invited Godwin Obaseki shortly after he was sworn-in in 2017, I intimated him with how much my father and I had been fighting for the return of the stolen artefacts.

I solicited for his collaboration being the new governor of the state, and I the new Oba on the throne. He promptly agreed to support this effort.

“On my second coronation anniversary, he was called to make some remarks and he surprised everyone when he informed us that he had been meeting with the Benin Dialogue Group and that some museums and international donors were already cooperating with him for the setting up of the Benin Royal Museum, and that he had invited them for the next meeting.

He then said he couldn’t see any better coronation anniversary gift he could give to me than that. “Then there was silence. After that silence from Governor Obaseki, COVID-19 came and complicated issues. The evil plan was also being perfected as that was the period I now found out that a lot of money was coming with the artefacts to the palace.

“Suddenly, I saw that they co-opted my eldest son into their conspiracy because they felt that seeing him as the Crown Prince of Benin would prove that they were collaborating with the palace. “My dear son said that they constituted the Legacy Restoration Trust, and they had given him a board seat but I didn’t send him there.

“He looked excited, of course, he didn’t understand the implications of what he was getting himself into because he didn’t remember, or didn’t care to remember what I had been teaching, what I had been teaching him about people.”

He also took a swipe at a former top official of the National Commission for Museums and Monuments (NCMM), saying: “I gave several referral letters to the official for him to be able to negotiate with different museums in Europe and America.

“Surprisingly, I was no longer put in the picture of the pursuit of these artefacts. Several agreements were signed by the official on behalf of the Oba of Benin, which I never saw up till now. “The official and the Obaseki administration started building what they call Edo Museum of West Africa Arts, I was never put in the picture anymore.

“It was later made known that the finance for the MOWAA which they were building was actually gotten from foreign donors, who were made to believe that the Benin artefacts that will be returned will be housed there. “I have to keep on re-emphasising this that I am therefore in support of my people who came out a few days ago to protest against MOWAA opening of any sort.

“I therefore urge the state government to ensure that the MOWAA structure which is under probe by the Edo State House of Assembly is fully investigated, and the source of finance and ownership made known.

“Your Excellency for the information of the general public, the foreign donors are actually seeing this MOWAA structure as the Benin Royal Museum and I urge your Excellency to let it be so.”

Obaseki’s clarifications

Reacting, Obaseki said he never accompanied MOWAA to solicit for funds from donors, and that he only provided an enabling environment for the investment to succeed. He spoke in a live online interview. Obaseki explained that his administration never set out to build any museum but to make Edo earn revenue through culture and creative arts.

He insisted that the Benin Royal Museum was part of the plan to build a Cultural District including the MOWAA Institute in Benin City, stressing that he never scammed the Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II, as claimed by the Oba.

According to him, “Oba Erediauwa had a foresight. He set up a team to start negotiating return of the artefacts. This conversations started long before I became Governor. When I became a Governor, I asked why we are not making progress that we are supposed to make. We came in to intervene between the Palace and the federal government.

‘‘The state government was involved because Abuja is far away. Between 2017 and 2018, we attended meetings to start to understand what the issues were. In October 2018, I attended a meeting of the Benin Dialogue Group, the NCMM and representatives of the Oba of Benin, led by Prof. Gregory Akenzua.

At the meeting, we were told the works were fragile but we assured them we will build facilities to accommodate the works. At no point in time the Edo State government said they wanted artefacts. We only facilitated the process so that we can get these items back so that we can use them to attract people to our state.

“After the meeting, I said we cannot be discussing this subject in Europe all the time, let us come to Benin. In 2019, the foreigners came to Benin and gave us idea on what to do. As part of our strategy, we can create an enabling environment for arts and culture. ‘‘Look at Victor Uwaifo Creative Hub, it was an abandoned warehouse.

The Oba Akenzua Cultural Centre was idle. I said let us bring it back so that we can use it to encourage drama and acting, which it was originally designed for.” Dismissing allegations that he diverted fund for Royal Museum to build MOWAA, Obaseki said the planned Cultural District as part of Benin City master plan had the Royal Museum.

He said; “There is a plan for a Cultural District for the Benin Master plan. There was supposed to be a plan that will redefine the city centre. You had the MOWAA Institute, the Rain Forest Gallery, the 1897 Memorial, the National Museum, and the Royal Museum.

All these things have been planned for. The Oba told me he has acquired a land for the purpose and we said we will support the project and any activity that promote Edo as a cultural hub. “As far as I am concerned, I am not a trustee of MOWAA. My role as Governor is to support institutions.

Whether it is EMOWAA or MOWAA, what is my business about that? Is it my own? That is their decision. The important thing is the objective and we gave support as a government.’’

Narrating further what transpired with the Benin Monarch, Obaseki said, “The roles of Edo State government under my watch are clear. We did the things in the way we do in a certain way. Building museums was not a priority of the state government.

‘‘I cannot take money I want to use to build schools to go and build museums. What I will do is to use that money create an enabling environment and allow people who know how to build museums. I will collaborate with them to build museums. “MOWAA has raised over €80m.

Does Edo State have that kind of money? I will not use that money for museum. I will support the initiative. Give them land, an enabling environment and funds. “We carried the palace along. We told the palace we will have more if we have something which represent the federal government, the state government and the Palace.

I said we should set up a trust of the National Museum, the Palace, foreign museum and the state government. ‘‘That was what we started with. I nominated the Crown Prince, gave him a letter, he took it to the father and the father gave him his blessings. We set up a non-charitable trust. The foreigners need someone they can see through.

‘‘Let the Crown Prince represent the Trustee from the Palace and there was no objection. At a certain point, there were misinformation. We went to Germany and that was where the whole thing went south. I don’t know what happened internally and the Monarch was not happy.

The Palace then withdrew from the Trust. I said okay. He said he wants to have his own Royal Museum and we said we will support. I understand the Oba acquired land opposite the palace.

“MOWAA is not my own just like many of the things we invested in are not mine but as long as it brings investment to Edo State and grow economy of the state, it was incumbent to support MOWAA. Government money cannot develop a state.”

Protests and attacks on MOWAA

It was alleged that the Museum of West African Arts (MOWWA), was billed to be inaugurated on November 11, 2025. This allegation was debunked by MOWAA’s management, which noted that what they planned for was a pre-exhibition event that was to give opportunity to the various stakeholders, including the donors, foreign, national and local guests, to be part of.

However, by the first week of November, the antiMOWAA forces seemed to have gotten the upper hand. They staged a protest around Benin City, disrupting traffic and social activities in the early hours of the day, stating their opposition to MOWAA and the alleged planned formal inauguration ceremony.

The protesters said they were representing a broad coalition of Benin socio-cultural organisations and expressed deep concern over the reported plans to inaugurate MOWAA.

Speaking on behalf of the Group, Comrade Osazee Amas-Edobor said the museum project remained under deliberation at the Edo State House of Assembly, and any attempt to commission it ahead of legislative clarity and royal approval would constitute an affront to the state and the throne.

The protesters visited the palace of the Oba of Benin, Edo State House of Assembly and Government House. At the Government House, Okpebholo reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to safeguarding the sanctity of Benin culture and tradition, declaring that under his watch, no action, public or private, will be allowed to undermine the cultural authority of the Benin Kingdom.

He assured the demonstrators that their concerns were legitimate and that his administration shared their resolve to ensure that Benin culture, heritage, and ancestral symbols are never desecrated, diminished, or exploited. “Please, be assured that nothing belonging to the people of Edo will be taken away from them.

Give me time to resolve this matter in a way that honours our history and our monarch,” he said. But in preparation for the said inauguration ceremony, the management of MOWAA organised a preview on Sunday, November 9, for diplomats, movie producers and tourists, among others.

The Executive Director of MOWAA, Philip Ihenacho, briefed the team on the history behind the facility, adding that the inauguration would now hold next year and, hopefully, by then, the entire MOWAA institute would have been concluded.

He led the team round the museum ground after being received at the open pavilion. Several artworks, both digital and handmade, were displayed in the various compartments in the world class facility, which Ihenacho said has the largest holding museum in sub-Saharan Africa.

While the tourists were on a guided tour of the institute, some youths stormed the area chanting pro-Oba songs and anti-Obaseki incantations. The protesters entered the open space inside the compound and tried to disrupt the ongoing activities at the time.

It took the efforts of the state Commissioner of Police, Monday Agbonika, to calm the angry youths and Benin cultural activists. The tourists were ferried through the back gate close to Sapele Road, with heavy security, to their various hotels.

Revocation of Right of Occupancy

At the heat of the protest and disruption that was feared would lead to diplomatic row, the government was quick to deny any knowledge that diplomats will be visiting the state for the event.

Reacting to the backlash the disruption generated, Okpebholo, after playing host to high-powered delegation of European diplomats, including the European Union Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr Gautier Mignot, and the German Ambassador to Nigeria, Dr Annett Günther, at the Government House, said; “the controversy surrounding MOWAA stems from the lack of openness by the previous government.

It is curious how the project evolved from the Benin Royal Museum to the Edo Museum of West African Art (EMOWAA), and now to the Museum of West African Art (MOWAA), without clarity or consultation, with our revered traditional institution.”

Okpebholo noted that the State government was never briefed on the project’s financials, ownership structure, or operational details, stressing that even the Oba of Benin had personally expressed concern over its handling. “The previous administration never briefed me about MOWAA nor handed over any documentation concerning the project.

I know nothing about its transactions or agreements,” he said. Not done, the government in a dramatic turn issued revocation of Right of Occupancy (ROO) previously issued by the administration of Obaseki to Edo Museum of West African Art Trust (EMOWAA) Ltd/GTE.

The government in a statement released by the Secretary to the Edo State Government, Umar Musa Ikhilor, and dated October 21, 2025, which is titled “Land Use Decree 1978: Revocation of Statutory Rights of Occupancy Pursuant to Sections 28 and 38,” declared that the 6.21-hectare property has been reclaimed and returned to its original purpose as the Benin Central Hospital.’’ Citing “overriding public interest,” the Governor invoked the powers of the Land Use Act to reclaim the land.”

MOWAA refutes alleged identity theft, fraud

The Management of the Museum of West African Art (MOWAA) in its reaction to the development dismissed allegations suggesting that it falsely presented itself as the Benin Royal Museum to attract funding and that its activities were coated in secrecy among others.

In a statement issued in Benin City, the Director of MOWAA Institute, Ore Disu, urged relevant authorities and donors to verify directly with the institution’s funding partners, emphasising that MOWAA had never misrepresented its identity or purpose.

Disu reaffirmed the museum’s deep respect for Oba Ewuare II, adding that MOWAA would continue to promote goodwill and understanding while maintaining a respectful engagement with all stakeholders.

She reiterated the organisation’s commitment to preserving and promoting West Africa’s rich cultural heritage, stating that since its establishment in 2020, MOWAA had consistently made clear that it holds no claim to any Benin Bronzes.

According to the statement, “MOWAA does not hold, nor have we ever claimed title to any Benin Bronzes. Since our inception in 2020, the Museum has consistently affirmed that it has no claims to these artefacts.

“Our focus for the last four years has been firmly on broader West African art, research, education, and conservation, with a strong focus on modern and contemporary, as well as historical works from Nigeria and beyond. There are no Benin Bronzes on display at the Museum, nor have there ever been.”

Disu further explained that MOWAA’s mission has always been to support and collaborate with other cultural institutions rather than compete with them.

“We are committed to supporting other museums and cultural institutions in Benin City and across West Africa as part of our mission to contribute to the city’s economic development and strengthen its image as a cultural capital for the region,” she stated.

Adding, “MOWAA’s goal has always been to complement, not compete with other cultural institutions. We do this by fostering collaboration with artists, researchers, universities and museums across the region. We look forward to working as part of this wider ecosystem, supporting and strengthening Nigeria’s growing network of cultural institutions.”

Clarifying recent reports, Disu noted that there was no official commissioning or formal opening of the museum, explaining that the event held on the fateful Sunday was a private preview organised for partners and stakeholders. She also pointed out that none of the works displayed at the event were of Benin heritage.

According to her, “We set out to demonstrate that it’s possible to build world-class conservation facilities, research, and exhibition spaces right here in Nigeria. We’ve shown that African stories can be told on our own terms, and I’m incredibly proud and grateful for what we’ve accomplished so far.

This is a gift for black and African people everywhere; for people today and future generations.’’ While Iheanacho expressed regret over the controversy surrounding Sunday’s event but called for renewed understanding and dialogue.

“We are saddened by the events of Sunday. But we hope this moment can lead to renewed dialogue, engagement and understanding, so that together we can realise the full potential of what MOWAA can represent for Nigeria and Africa at large,” Iheanacho stated.

Visiting diplomats speak

Speaking after a courtesy visit to the Oba’s Palace, EU Ambassador Gautier Mignot said the mission of the delegation was to pay homage to the monarch and strengthen cooperation with Edo State. He said; “We have just paid a courtesy call to His Royal Majesty to present our greetings and explain the reason for our visit, which is to deepen our partnership with Edo State.

“We also discussed the MOWAA project and the unfortunate incidents that occurred. We exchanged views in a spirit of dialogue and partnership, which is how we intend to move forward.”

Mignot clarified that while the European Union as an institution has no direct investment in MOWAA, some EU member states, including Germany, are partners in the initiative.

German Ambassador Dr Annett Günther, in her remarks, commended Okpebholo and the Oba of Benin for their hospitality, reaffirming Germany’s longstanding partnership with Edo State in migration management, youth empowerment, and cultural preservation.

“I am honoured to have paid a courtesy visit to His Royal Majesty, the Oba of Benin, and His Excellency, the Governor of Edo State,” she said.

“During my visit, I will attend the graduation of 450 youths from IT training programmes and visit several project sites. Our cooperation extends beyond development, it includes support for cultural heritage, including the return of over 1,200 Benin Bronzes to Nigeria,” she added.

Günther stressed that the preservation of peace and transparency was critical to sustaining MOWAA’s cultural and educational mission. “This wonderful place for celebrating heritage can only flourish in a peaceful and transparent environment,” she said. “We regret the recent incidents but look forward to a stable future for MOWAA.”

Cost of MOWAA

The Museum of West African Arts MOWWA, dismissed allegations from the Edo State Government that the cost of building the MOWAA institute stands at N4.1billion. The institute, in a statement said the cost of MOWAA stands at about N22 billion.

The statement reads: “MOWAA feels compelled to respond to the public statements made by Edo State Government representatives claiming to have documentary evidence that the entire MOWAA Institute building cost N4.1 billion.

“This appears to be based on the Naira Bill of Quantities generated on September 2022 for some of the Civil Works only. It does not include the Mechanical and Electrical works, nor the specialised equipment, fitout and furnishing.

“In addition, it does not reflect the significant additional Naira cost due to Naira devaluation during the relevant period which almost doubled the Naira costs as a result.

Other items not reflected in the 2022 bill of quantities are the changes in design and upgrades to the climate control, energy and security systems, additions to the civil scope of work, and architectural design, engineering and quantity surveyor fees and expenses.

“As such, the total cost of building and fitting out the MOWAA Institute stands at approximately N22 billion. All of these costs can be independently verified and are supported by documentary evidence including invoices, quantity surveyor reports and are available for inspection.

“The cost of construction and fitout were supported by generous donations by donors including the German Government, the board of Directors of MOWAA, some of the leading international foundations in the world, as well as Nigerian corporates and individuals, who collectively supported alongside the Edo State Government.

“MOWAA is committed to the highest levels of corporate governance and transparency, and thanks our donors for their steadfast support during this difficult time.

“MOWAA is committed to answering all questions that the Edo State Government has and working constructively to achieve what we strongly believe will boost the economy, enhance livelihoods and create jobs for many in Edo State,” the statement concluded.