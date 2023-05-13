M.i Abaga, Wife Speak On Dealing With ADHD

Nigerian rapper, Jude Abaga ‘M.I’ and his wife, Eniola Mafe, have shared their experiences on dealing with Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD), a neurodevelopmental disorder. ADHD is a commonly diagnosed neurodevelopmental disorder in children and adults.

The symptoms include impulsive behaviour, hyperactivity and difficulty in paying attention among others. During a recent interview, M.I and his wife revealed that they have been battling with the disorder since childhood. They also enlightened fans on how they can cope with ADHD in their lives.

Eniola, who was diagnosed with the disorder at age 19, shared how it affected her in school. She said, “it’s not this thing that can cut out. It is actually who you are. It is actually how you think, accept the world, accept rejection, and everything else. It was for me to realise all the things that didn’t seem to make sense about me.

It affected me in school and my inability to gather thoughts.” Sharing how he discovered he had ADHD, M.I said, ‘‘My childhood was just that I loved music. It was tough for me to read in class, probably because I wasn’t paying attention. If I were really interested in something artistic, I would excel really well, while my school was suffering for it.

‘‘By the time I went to college, I figured out that the ADHD thing was me, and I still couldn’t connect the two dots together. I think the first time that I really got a sense of how much it can control a person was in our relationship, when Eni would explain.

And I googled it, and it was almost like a weight off my shoulders. I can look back at some of those things differently now that they were always going to be a part of my journey in life.”