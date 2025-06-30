M.I Abaga Admits Regret For Supporting APC

In a recent dialogue on an episode of the Menismpodcast, M.I admitted that while he initially backed the APC as a reaction to the perceived corruption in the then-ruling People’s Democratic Party (PDP), the party has since failed to live up to expectations.

He explained: “Yes, I supported APC because at that time, I felt that the PDP government was very corrupt. I was part of the people who lifted my voice to say, ‘Let us stand and bring in democracy,”

M.I noted that he came under fire for his stance following a tweet he made about herdsmen attacks in Benue State, which drew reactions reminding him of his political past.

He added; “I tweeted about the thing that happened in Benue and a lot of people were saying, ‘But M.I, you supported the APC,’”

M.I acknowledged that supporting the APC was, in hindsight, a mistake, admitting that the party no longer represents the ideals he once believed in.

He said; “As a human being, no matter how much you try to be right, you will be wrong sometimes. APC unfortunately isn’t the APC of my dreams,”

According to the rapper, his focus has shifted toward nation-building through music, advocacy, and youth collaboration.

He also emphasized the importance of using his platform to contribute to Nigeria’s progress, especially in empowering young people and holding leaders accountable.