Lyta Reveals Intention To Return To YBNL Nation

Nigerian singer, Babatunde Rahim, better known as Lyta, has revealed his desire to return to his former record label, YBNL Nation, which is owned by famous rapper, songwriter, and record executive, Olamide Gbenga Adedeji, popularly known as Olamide Baddo.

Sunday Telegraph recalls that Lyta during an interview in 2019, spoke about his alleged breakout from Olamide’s record label.

However, in another separate interview, Olamide noted that Lyta requested to leave the record label after he claimed to have attracted another record label.

The incident had led many to question Olamide for letting go of Lyta, who was an upcoming rapper at that time.

However, in a recent chat in the Ginger Yourself Podcast, Lyta explained that he didn’t leave YBNL “intentionally.”

He said, “I want to be back with YBNL. What I did back then [leaving YBNL Nation] wasn’t intentional. I didn’t hear from Olamide before leaving and after I left, he just locked up.

“But I’ve spoken to him since leaving. I chatted with him via Instagram on his birthday and he responded.”

When asked if Olamide is following him on Instagram, Lyta said, “No. He is not following anybody on Instagram.”

Recall that in 2022, during an interview with Lyta, he explained that he left YBNL Nation because he “heard a lot of things from friends and people in the industry.”

He added that he “didn’t know who or what to believe, and some people eventually got into my head.”