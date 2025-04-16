Lyon Can Wreck Man At Old Trafford

Share

An injury time equaliser from Lyon prodigy Rayan Cherki set this tie on a knife edge last week and the young Frenchman could play a starring role at Old Trafford on tomorrow.

Manchester United followed that 2-2 draw with a dreadful performance at St James’ Park as they were hammered 4-1 by Newcastle, extending their winless run to four competitive games and leaving them 14th in the league and raising the spectre of their worst top-flight finish since their 1974 relegation.

Ruben Amorim’s side have at least found some rhythm going forward of late.

They scored twice at Lyon and were unfortunate not to score against Nottingham Forest and Manchester City before that tie, so they should pose a threat against a visiting side that have struggled to keep sides at bay this season.

Both teams have scored in 12 of Lyon’s last 15 competitive games and in six of their last seven away games. They have scored 17 and conceded 11 in these seven trips.

They have only lost twice in this run, though and, with Manchester United drawing two of their last three matches, backing both teams to score along with a 1-1 correct score prediction looks solid.

Rayan Cherki was Les Gones’ saviour last week and the 21-year-old is in the midst of his career-best season by some distance.

He has 11 goals and 17 assists in all competitions and scored for a third successive game at Auxerre on Sunday, so back him to trouble the dodgy Red Devils’ defence.

