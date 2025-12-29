Olympic champion Noah Lyles surprised his Jamaican fiancée, Junelle Bromfield, with a special Christmas gift while the couple enjoys a well-deserved vacation.

Bromfield shared her excitement on Instagram, revealing a golf cart decorated with a large red bow.

In a short video, she captioned the post enthusiastically: “My new Whip.”

The festive moment comes after a demanding season for Lyles, who triumphed at the World Championships in Tokyo, claiming gold in the men’s 200m and 4x100m relay, along with a bronze in the 100m.

A look At Lyles and Bromfield’s Relationship

The athletic power couple first crossed paths at a track event in 2017, sparking a long-term relationship. Although they dated for several years, they only went public with their romance in 2023.

Their bond grew even stronger after Lyles stood up for Bromfield following criticism of her performance at the Paris Olympics.

A few months later, the pair announced their engagement, with their wedding planned for spring 2026.

Lyles’ Ambitious Future Goals

Noah Lyles has enjoyed a meteoric rise in track and field, famously ending a two-decade Olympic gold medal drought for the USA in the men’s 100m.

The 28-year-old sprinter also reclaimed the Diamond League title after a three-year gap and secured his fourth consecutive 200m gold at the World Championships.

Looking ahead, Lyles is targeting an ambitious “golden quartet” at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, aiming to claim gold in the 100m, 200m, 4x100m relay, and 4x400m relay events.