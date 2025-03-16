Lydia Mugambe: UN Judge celebrates IWD week negatively

Share

At a time when the world was celebrating The International Women’s Day, with stakeholders chanting for better opportunities for women, it was indeed a bad time for an African woman in a prestigious status to be among the few putting a strain of the reputation women have worked hard to attain.

On Thursday, March 13, 2025, the Oxford Crown Court delivered the verdict convicting a Ugandan High Court Judge and a UN criminal tribunal judge, Lydia Mugambe of breaching UK immigration law, facilitating travel for exploitation, forced labour, and conspiracy to intimidate a witness, RT reports.

Mugambe was been found guilty of forcing a young woman into slavery in the UK.

The report sparked an outrage among Nigerian women, who have been toiling under the sun in protest to seek justice for Nigerian female Senator, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

One of the women, who has been to Lagos State Government house in Lagos to demand justice for Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan stated that the report on the female Uganda judge was like a stain on the hardwork many women around the world are doing to create better opportunities to women in strategic positions.

“Indeed, power is intoxicating. For a woman to get to that position in judiciary and the only thing you could do for another woman is slavery. It’s really a shame indeed. And she did that in a law abiding country like the UK. May this serve as deterrent to other women who would let power get to their heads. But that will not stop us from fighting for other women who deserve equal rights and opportunities,” Latasha Ngwube said

Prosecutors revealed that Mugambe deceived the victim into travelling from Uganda to the United Kingdom with promises of legitimate employment. Instead, the woman was forced to work without pay as a maid and provide childcare services. Mugambe reportedly confiscated her passport and visa, restricting her freedom and ability to seek help.

The prosecuting lawyer, Caroline Haughey KC, stated that Mugambe “exploited and abused” the victim, taking advantage of her lack of understanding of her rights. The victim testified that she felt “lonely” and trapped after arriving in the UK.

In a video posted on X by Thames Valley Police, Mugambe attempted to invoke diplomatic immunity, referencing her roles as a judge in Uganda and at the UN.

However, it was learnt that the UN waived any immunity she might have had, allowing the legal proceedings to continue.

Meanwhile, Mugambe is scheduled to be sentenced on May 2. Under UK law, modern slavery offences carry severe penalties, with the maximum sentence being life imprisonment.

