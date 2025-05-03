Lydia Mugambe Jailed For Modern Slavery In UK

Share

A United Nations (UN) judge and Ugandan High Court official, Lydia Mugambe, has been sentenced to six years and four months in prison in the United Kingdom (UK) for modern slavery offences.

Saturday Telegraph gathered that Mugambe’s sentence was announced after she was found guilty of keeping a young Ugandan woman in domestic servitude while studying for a PhD at the University of Oxford.

The 50-year-old was convicted in March following a trial at Oxford Crown Court.

On Friday, Judge David Foxton handed down the sentence, sharply criticising her for showing “absolutely no remorse” and attempting to deflect blame onto the victim.

The court heard that Mugambe fraudulently arranged a UK visa for the woman, claiming she would be employed as a paid domestic worker at the London residence of Uganda’s former deputy high commissioner, John Mugerwa.

Instead, the woman was brought directly to Mugambe’s home in Kidlington, Oxfordshire, where she was forced to work unpaid as a maid and nanny under exploitative conditions.

Prosecutors described the case as a calculated abuse of power. Mugambe and Mugerwa were said to have made a mutual arrangement, in which Mugerwa sponsored the woman’s visa in exchange for Mugambe’s legal support in a separate Ugandan court case.

Although UK authorities approved charges against Mugerwa for conspiracy, diplomatic immunity shielded him from prosecution, as the Ugandan government declined to waive it.

Body-worn police camera footage shown in court captured Mugambe attempting to resist arrest by invoking diplomatic status, telling officers: “I even have immunity.”

In a victim impact statement read in court by prosecutor Caroline Haughey KC, the woman described living in “almost constant fear,” citing Mugambe’s influence in Uganda as a source of intimidation. “I feared I might never see my mother again,” she said.

Haughey said Mugambe “exploited a clear and significant imbalance of power,” and misled the victim, who was unaware of her rights under UK employment laws.

Chief Superintendent Ben Clark of Thames Valley Police commended the victim’s bravery, stating: “There is no doubt that Mugambe knew she was committing offences.

“Modern slavery is often hidden and under-reported, and we hope this case encourages other victims to come forward.”

A spokesperson for the University of Oxford expressed deep concern over the case, confirming that disciplinary proceedings had been initiated, which could lead to Mugambe’s expulsion from the university.

The conviction marks a significant case in the UK’s fight against modern slavery and human trafficking, particularly involving individuals in positions of significant authority and influence.

