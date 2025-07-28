Lychnos Int’l Announces 2025 Essay Competition For Students

Entries for 2025 edition of Lychnos International Secondary School Essay Competition for secondary school students in Lagos State have commenced on July 14, 2025, and will run through Friday August 15, 2025

The theme for 2025 competition is ‘Reimagining Nigeria: The role of Youth In Nation-Building and Economic Transformation.’

Lychnos International, a non-profit organisationn, said in a statement that the essays are expected to be submitted in word document format to their website.

The statement stated that, “To participate in the competition, senior secondary school students are expected to submit an essay of not more than 1,000 words, stating their full name, address, telephone number, school name, school identity card, and birth certificate or national identity.

“2025edition is a special one as the 10 lucky winners will share upto N5 million worth of prizes.

“The best five students are expected to receive five brand new laptops while five runner-ups will receive five brand new android phones.”

According to the nonprofit organization, the Lychnos Essay Competition was founded in 2014 with the vision of creating a platform where young people could express their thoughts, ideas, and perspectives on various societal and global issues through writing.

“Recognizing the power of the written word, the competition was established to encourage critical thinking, creativity, and intellectual engagement among students and aspiring writers. Over the years, the competition has grown in scale and impact, attracting participants from diverse backgrounds who share a passion for writing and a desire to make their voices heard.

“Lychnos has consistently provided meaningful rewards such as laptops, cash prizes, and academic resources, reinforcing its commitment to supporting education and fostering literary excellence.

“The Lychnos Essay Competition continues to evolve, maintaining its core mission of empowering youth through writing. With each edition, it provides a new generation of thinkers and writers the opportunity to gain recognition, enhance their academic journey, and contribute meaningful insights to important conversations.”