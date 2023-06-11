New Telegraph

June 11, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
  1. Home
  2. Accessories
  3. Luxury Sunglasses, Ladies…

Luxury Sunglasses, Ladies Best Glam Possession

It is said that a plain casual look can be raised from a 5 to 10 just by adding a gorgeous sunglasses. This is why fashionable ladies don’t joke with this eyewear accessory. The trending designs for sunglasses are the bedazzled or precious stone encrusted designers sunglasses.

Sunglasses are not just for protecting the eyes from the scoeching sun. It’s not just for fashion and looking cool, it tells prestige and class. Sunglasses always make the wearer look good.

This is why a fashion critic, Oly Aganga once said that there is hardly an ugly woman when she has her gorgeous sun- glasses on. Ladies know this and have made it one of the most important fashion items.

It has also been in the grapevine that just as men hide behind their sunglasses to check out girls, ladies also check out men while looking cool in their eye-wears. So, if you are looking for accessories, that up the glam looking game, don’t think twice about sunglasses.

Post Views: 136

Read Previous

Senate Presidency: Tinubu’s Non- Committal Posture, Throws Race Open
Read Next

Aregbesola, A Rare Gift To Humanity, Man With Large Hearth – Friends, Associates

Most Popular

Arts

Ikpayongo Market: Understanding Tiv Culture

May 11, 2023
News

New research says trophy hunting endangers South Africa’s tourism industry

August 15, 2022
Politics

PDP, LP Tackles Each Other As Ex-Military Head Of State Visits Abia For Prayer

April 20, 2023
Body & Soul

Why my new Gospel Song, ‘Mu Na Chi M’ is special –Tessy Aniesi

October 2, 2022
News

Massive Winnings on iLOT BET during the 2023 Presidential Election

February 20, 2023