New Telegraph

March 26, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
March 26, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Luxury Company Calls…

Luxury Company Calls Out Mercy Aigbe For Flaunting Fake Bag

A luxury company, T20Luxury, has taken to its Instagram page to call out Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe for flaunting a fake handbag.

Sharing a picture of the actress on its page, T20Luxury advised Aigbe to refrain from buying counterfeit products.

Sharing her image on its IG page, T20Luxury also questioned the authenticity of Aigbe’s eyewear.

“Dear Mercy Aigbe, this is NOT a genuine LV Capucines. Even the authenticity of the eyewear is questionable.

READ ALSO:

“We recognise that, as a celebrity, you may depend on the expertise of a stylist or personal shopper to curate your wardrobe and accessories.

“However, we trust that you understand the negative impact of counterfeit goods on creativity, particularly given your influential role within the creative industry.

“We encourage you to conduct due diligence when hiring a stylist.”

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon
Tags:

Read Previous

UYI Decries Disenfranchisement Of Security Personnel Others On Election Day
Read Next

NGO Tasks Parents On Children’s Online Safety
Share
Copy Link
×