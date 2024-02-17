Luton Town Star Reveals Plan To Play For Nigeria

Elijah Adebayo, a forward eligible for the Super Eagles of Nigeria, has declared his desire to represent the Nigerian national team.

For the recently promoted Luton Town, the 26-year-old has been in excellent form, tallying nine goals in his twenty-three domestic league games, including a hat-trick against Brighton that proved to be vital in lifting the team out of the relegation zone.

Adebayo’s ability to score goals and his vision has attracted the attention of other organisations looking to add him to their roster.

Nonetheless, others in the Nigerian football community would rather that he play for the Three Lions rather than wear the green, white, and green Nigerian uniform.

Elijah, meantime, has created the possibility of playing for the Nigerian Super Eagles now or at a later time when the chance arises. He was born in England to parents who are from Nigeria.

“I would like to play for Nigeria, It would make my mum happy, make her proud. That’s something we’ve spoken about. Playing for England? It would be a case of whichever comes first. My mum would be proud if I played for Nigeria or England, but Nigeria especially.” he said, as quoted by Times.