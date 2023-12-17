Luton Captain Lockyer Stable After Cardiac Arrest

Luton have confirmed that their captain Tom Lockyer is stable and responsive after suffering a cardiac arrest on the field during their game at Bournemouth.

The Premier League clash was abandoned after the Hatters skipper received medical treatment on the field midway through the second half at the Vitality Stadium.

He was eventually stretchered off the field to applause from all sides of the ground, with the players also taken off the field.

Referee Simon Hooper then decided to officially call the game off.

A statement from Luton said: “We all hope and pray for our leader and captain Tom Lockyer, who is thankfully responsive and has been taken to hospital.

“We don’t know the full extent of what happened and what the next steps are at this stage.

“But we thank Bournemouth and the medical staff on both sides for their immediate response, which was absolutely amazing.

“We are sorry to all supporters present that players from both sides were in no state of mind to continue with the game after seeing their much-loved team-mate and friend taken off like that, and staff could not carry on with managing the game in such circumstances having had to deal with the situation.

“We thank everyone for the wonderful applause and singing of Locks’ name inside the stadium at such a difficult time.

“Now is the time for all of our players, staff and supporters to come together as we always do and give our love and support to Tom and his family.

“Our thoughts are with him and them all.”

The game was 1-1 before play was halted, with Dominic Solanke cancelling out Elijah Adebayo’s opener just prior to the incident.

Lockyer, 29, collapsed on the field during last season’s play-off final before being taken to hospital.

He was given the all-clear to return to playing in June after having heart surgery.

Bournemouth said in a statement: “We’re relieved to hear Tom is responsive. Our thoughts will continue to be with Tom and his family at this time.

“We’d like to thank all the medical staff for their quick action as well as everyone inside the stadium for their support and unity during a difficult moment.”