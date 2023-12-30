Luton Can Punch Above Weight at Home

Not many observers gave Luton a strong chance of staying in the Premier League after winning the Championship playoff final in May, but there are signs they are making a stronger push than their fellow promotees Burnley and Sheffield United. The Hatters were rocked when captain Tom Lockyer collapsed at Bournemouth, but they have reacted in the strongest fashion with a home win over Newcastle and a key victory at the Blades on Boxing Day.

But the victory of the Magpies was the latest in a line of strong performances from Rob Edwards’s side at home against teams challenging at the other end of the table. Liverpool needed a last-gasp goal to earn a point on their trip while both Arsenal and Manchester City were given a real scare as they earned narrow wins. That does not bode well for Chelsea’s chances of leaving with three points, particularly as Mauricio Pochettino’s have lost their last four away games against Newcastle, Manchester United, Everton and Wolves.

Big money has been spent against at Stamford Bridge, but the Blues are stuttering towards another mid-table finish, which won’t do when you consider the amount of investment that has gone into the club. Three clean sheets in their last 22 Premier League away games has to be a concern and with Luton generally finding the net in their home games, there is a strong chance that both teams will score in this one. It is difficult to put much faith in the Blues with their poor away record and they look a short price to claim what would be their fourth away win of the campaign.

Their trips to Bournemouth and Everton have been the only occasions when they have not scored on the road this term. Pochettino’s side have scored one goal in three of the last four times they have been on their travels, while the Hatters have netted once in six of their Kenilworth Road outings, so 1-1 looks a highly possible result which could attract those who enjoy a correct-score bet. Chelsea should be under no illusion that they should face a bombardment of crosses and set pieces as the Hatters push forward supported by a boisterous crowd.

That is where Luton centre-forward Elijah Adebayo could come into his own. The towering striker netted against Arsenal and champions Manchester City and there is a decent chance that he can find the net for the fifth time this season.