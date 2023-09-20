LUTH: Residents Doctors Calls Out Management Over Colleague’s Death

Doctors under the aegis of the Association of Resident Doctors (ARD), Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), Idi-Araba Chapter, have called out the hospital management over the death of one of their colleagues, Umoh Michael.

New Telegraph gathered that Michael died on Sunday, September 17, during a church service at the United Evangelical Church, after working for 72 hours non-stop at the hospital.

The doctors, following the demise of Michael, blamed the LUTH management for being responsible for his death. They alleged that the young man died from overworking himself from the long, continuous hours of duty.

The doctors, in a letter addressed to the Chief Medical Director, LUTH, Prof. Wasiu Lanre Adeyemo, narrated that Michael’s roommate said the deceased returned home at about 3:00 a.m. Sunday, after a 72-hour shift in the hospital, he had barely slept in their apartment before that day.

The statement partly read, “We, the house officers are in deep grief over the loss of our colleague, a co-house officer (Dr Umoh Michael) who died on 17th September, 2023, after having a 72hrs call in the Neurosurgery Unit.

“He is said to have been on call 72hrs before arriving home on Sunday morning to get set for church service, reaching his worship centre (United Evangelical Church) where he slumped in the church at about 11 am.”

“His roommate attested to the fact that Umoh Michael had barely slept in their apartment over the past one week as he was always on call or the day he returned home was around 3 a.m. after surgeries and other activities in the Neurosurgery Unit.”

However, reactions have poured in from X users concerning the matter, as many have lashed out at either the late doctor or the health system.