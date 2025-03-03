LUTH Matriculates 289 Students From 3 Schools

Share

The Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) has matriculated 289 students from three schools of the university.

While 150 of the students are from the College of Nursing Services, 87 from the School of Health Information Management and 52 students are from the Federal School of Biomedical Engineering.

Similarly, the schools that carried out their matriculation include the School of Health Information Management, College of Nursing Sciences and the Federal School of Biomedical Engineering.

Speaking at the matriculation ceremony at the weekend, Prof. Wasiu Adeyemo, the Chief Medical Director (CMD), LUTH, said the Federal Government gave the institution mandate to increase its quota of admission by 50 per cent in order to mitigate the effects of “Japa syndrome”.

Adeyemo explained that the institution had actually increased the number of admissions, saying 3,000 students applied in the College of Nursing while 150 were admitted compared to 100 students usually admitted in the previous years.

Adeyemo said: “Before, we used to admit less than a 100, but this time, the Federal Government asked us to increase the admission by 50 per cent.

“By God’s Grace next year, we are going to increase the admission by 100 per cent, translating to admitting about 200 students in the School of Nursing Sciences and likewise others.

“That is one of the several ways to mitigate the effects of Japa syndrome. “One of the policies of the Federal Government is to increase the number if we have the capacity as an institution, and we do have the capacity; that is why we increased the number.”

To the matriculants, Adeyemo urged them to take their studies seriously and make good use of the opportunities in Nigeria to acquire the best training to be able to make positive impacts wherever they found themselves.

He stressed the need for the students to stay back in the country after completion of their studies to serve and contribute to the economic growth and development of Nigeria.

“The truth of the matter is that the infrastructures are being upgraded. I hope that in next one or two months, salaries are also going to increase.”

